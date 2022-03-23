NORTH PROVIDENCE – Residents of Wendell and Link streets have long experienced water problems brought on by heavy rains, and now help is on the way.
With President Biden last week signing a $1.5 trillion spending bill, local congressional earmark funding of $375,000, secured by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, is now on its way to North Providence, covering more than half of the total $675,878 needed to complete a flood mitigation project in the neighborhood.
Town grant writer Lisa Andoscia worked with Reed, a senior member of the federal appropriations committee, to land the money for the project, one of many across the state. She also helped the town secure a $337,939 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for the project.
The RIDEM money and federal earmark bring the total for the work to $712,939, leaving a surplus of $37,061 to cover overages in labor or equipment/supplies.
“Wendell and Link streets experience chronic stormwater issues,” said Andoscia. “We are so thankful to Sen. Reed for his advocacy to secure funding to make infrastructure improvements that will impact 27 homes, 50 condo units, one nursing home, five town roads, and town recreation fields, and greatly improve the quality of life in this neighborhood.”
The project will involve replacing an existing drainage system that is undersized for the required capacity, bringing a new drainage system to the area. A large watershed area flows directly to the western edge of Wendell Street, and the existing drainage piping and catchment system is undersized and causing flooding in the neighborhood. A replacement drainage system is proposed to provide proper stormwater catchment along with increasing the size of the piping system to handle runoff.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he “was ecstatic” to hear the news about the money to fix an area that’s been very troublesome. A lot of water flows into this neighborhood from Stephen Olney Park, he said, and it’s been a challenge to address the issue. He said water problems have often led to inconvenient circumstances rather than full flooding of homes.
“It’ll square that area away,” he said.
In the current 117th Congress, lawmakers worked across parties to reinstate “community project funding,” also known as congressionally directed spending or earmarks, with added oversight and transparency. It essentially allows Reed and others to request funding to local governments and nonprofits by putting it in writing with their name attached to it.
