SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council last week passed on the opportunity to purchase Rhode Island Department of Transportation property along George Washington Highway, leaving it to property owners to decide whether to buy parcels of land between the state highway and their land.
During the May 3 council meeting, the council agreed unanimously to not move forward with the purchase. Town Solicitor Anthony Gallone explained it is a piece of land along the roadway that RIDOT is offering to force business and property owners to move signs installed within the state’s right-of-way or purchase the necessary land.
In 2019, RIDOT sent out letters to property owners along Route 116 to notify them of the option of purchasing the property between their buildings and the highway, or of moving signs and parking lots out of the zone.
At the time, Town Planner Michael Phillips said the state warned of a coming crackdown on business owners, and said the businesses should not have had signs on state property at any time. He said the state was allowing property owners to purchase the rear portion of 100 feet for signage and parking lot space.
The exact size of the parcels varies by the property, according to RIDOT, and they are being sold at market value.
A 2011 audit conducted by the federal government revealed that multiple commercial entities have illegally encroached on the agency’s right-of-ways throughout the state. Some encroachers were issued licenses, while others did not seek approval, according to RIDOT.
As a result of the audit, in 2013, RIDOT was ordered to stop licensing signs and to sell any access property on any right-of-way not being used for highway purposes. The federal government requested that RIDOT give encroachers the option of purchasing the surplus land where signs were erected.
Due to the location of the state-owned land, each town is offered the first right of refusal on the properties, according to Town Manager Randy Rossi. Rossi said the town purchased state lots such as the salt barn in the past.
“If the town doesn’t want it, the state will do sales to abutting property owners,” he said.
Blackie’s Restaurant on George Washington Highway recently purchased a piece of property from the state that contained a portion of its parking lot, which abuts the roadway.
“It brings these companies in compliance,” Rossi said.
“It gives the property owner the right to the true use of the land,” he added.
Rossi said the state is looking at each piece and selling land as close to the highway edge as possible.
“They’re selling those extra pieces of land that really have no value to them,” he said, adding that the land is valuable to abutting business owners.
The town is not interested in purchasing the parcels, said the town manager.
