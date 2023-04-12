NORTH PROVIDENCE – After getting numerous submissions for grand marshal of last year’s Memorial Day Parade, Parks and Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers said it was difficult to choose just one candidate.
Though there was one of those nominated deservedly chosen as grand marshal, celebrated Vietnam veteran Michael Clapprood, said Vickers, others were also allowed to ride or walk in the parade, carrying signs honoring them.
This year, town staffers are changing things up based on last year’s success and the fact that some veterans from last year have already reached out about being involved again after saving their signs from last year, said Vickers.
Organizers of the Memorial Day Parade and Celebration on May 29 are also planning some other new aspects this year, said Vickers, and those will be announced soon.
Mayor Charles Lombardi is inviting everyone to a parade event that will start at 1 p.m. in the North Providence High School parking lot on May 29.
The North Providence Memorial Day Parade Committee is seeking the public’s help in honoring veterans, who must be retired and live in North Providence to be chosen. Those veterans will be acknowledged and asked to lead the procession by either walking or riding in a convertible.
Submissions by email must be received by May 5 at recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov, including the name, address, military branch, years served, and a brief summary of why the nominator believes the veteran “should be afforded this distinguished honor,” states a release. Call the Recreation Office at 401-719-1633 with any questions.
In addition, town staff will be honoring North Providence residents who served in the military and have died. Residents are invited to submit their names and have them honored during the Memorial Day Parade.
Names will be displayed throughout the parade route and honored at the wreath-laying ceremony. Please submit by Friday, May 12 by email at recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov or by calling 401-719-1633.
