CUMBERLAND – Cumberland, like the rest of the nation in the late 1980s, was experiencing a residential housing boom. By the summer of 1989, there were at least 15 stormwater basins in the town, some built without Planning Board approval. Another 19 stormwater basins, and presumably 19 new development projects, were being proposed.
At its August 1989 meeting, the Cumberland Town Council passed an emergency ordinance establishing a two-month moratorium on approving above-ground stormwater retention and detention areas, say current town officials.
Concerns at the time included the basin’s functionality due to the storage and deposition of “substantial amounts” of water. Public safety was also a primary concern as “no provisions are currently in place for the protection of children and other residents,” states a synopsis from the current Planning Department.
The town’s potential liability also spurred passage of the ordinance “to protect the town of Cumberland from being potentially held responsible.”
The 1980s Town Council requested that the Planning Department study the matter and report on whether or not the stormwater basins were necessary, under what circumstances they are deemed absolutely necessary, and in those situations what kind of guidelines would be necessary.
“The result of that Planning Department study led to what this department believes to be a heavy-handed and reactionary response to land use regulation,” said current Town Planner Jonathan Stevens in a memo to the Planning Board last month.
The Town Council initially approved the holding pond ordinance in October 1989 and it was modified into its final version a month later. Passage of the emergency ordinance and subsequent ordinance regulating holding ponds stemmed from viewing basins as hazards that threatened safety and potentially devalued neighboring property.
“To be sure, the intent of the ordinance was to protect life and property,” wrote Stevens. “Yet the provisions in the ordinance, in the department’s opinion, principally deal with over-regulating the placement and location of holding ponds."
The enactment of the current holding ponds ordinance in 1989 was a reaction to unprecedented real estate development and uncertain circumstances and understanding of stormwater basins, he added. In the 30 years that have elapsed, there have considerable changes in best management practices. Accordingly, planners are recommending a series of changes.
The current Planning Board, at its Oct. 27 meeting, recommended deleting the holding ponds ordinance from the code of ordinances and adding a revised version to the town’s zoning ordinance. On one key item contained in the proposed changes, the Planning Board declined to reduce the required buffer between a stormwater basin and property from 50 feet to 25 feet. The 50-foot standard was likely originally put in to keep stormwater basins as far from neighbors as possible, they said.
Christopher Butler said he agreed with fellow member Kenneth Bush that the town still has the leeway to approve 25 feet of distance through a variance, but wanted to maintain the 50-foot standard.
The Planning Board’s recommendation is to the Town Council, and the council will ultimately decide on the proposed changes.
Chairman David Coutu was among those who said 25 feet might just not be enough space to maintain safety, especially if a backhoe had to be brought into a yard or something else major had to be undertaken.
While proposing to amend the ordinance, planning staff say it will continue to protect private property and safeguard public health, safety and welfare.
Proposed changes recommended by the Planning Board include:
• Moving the ordinance from the code of ordinances to the zoning ordinance;
• Changing “holding ponds” to “stormwater basins” in the definitions (Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore noted that she always opposed creation of holding ponds going back to her days as town planner, saying that if they’re needed, they should be pushed underground.);
• Adding a clarification to the definition of a buffer zone;
• And deleting a requirement that all holding ponds be located on a single lot.
A stormwater basin should be placed in the most appropriate and effective location to collect water based on a property’s topography, geology and natural drainage. If the topography allows and it would lead to conventional lot sizes, a basin or basins could be allowed across more than one property, say planners.
The board found that the requirement that a buffer area should not be used in calculating lot size is an unnecessary burden that does not meet the purpose of the ordinance. The requirement that a basin be excluded from minimum lot size will stay to discourage the establishment of basins on a substantial portion of a property
The changes recommended by the Planning Board include an allowance that a homeowners’ association can be responsible for the maintenance of a stormwater basin.
