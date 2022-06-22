NORTH PROVIDENCE – To this point in time, the town has had little recourse when it comes to addressing unregistered vehicles on private properties, but that’s about to change.
On June 7, Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, head of the council’s ordinance subcommittee, presented the recommendation of the committee to establish a new enforcement system in response to requests from the town’s inspections division. The council will vote on the measure over the summer.
Famiglietti later explained that inspectors made the case that they have little recourse when it comes to dealing with unregistered vehicles on private properties, though they have maintained the ability to do something if such a vehicle is in a public street.
The ordinance as proposed gives officials the ability to tag vehicles with violations and also mail those violations to the owner of the home where they’re parked. If the vehicle remains unregistered for seven days, they may fine the property owner $100 per day per offending vehicle, plus a one-time-per-offense fee of $25. There’s also an option to issue the same fines but also have the vehicle towed.
Famiglietti explained that the towing option is being made available for those cases where the vehicle is in the driveway and easily hauled away. He said there are cases where the vehicles are in the backyard or somewhere else on the property and there’s some question about whether the town could enter the property to take the vehicle.
“If it’s in the driveway and able to be towed, I imagine the town is going with the second option,” he said.
The councilman said he subscribes to the broken window theory on situations such as this. As a community that takes pride in the way its neighborhoods look and wants to keep everything in the best condition possible, he said, steps such as this “give the town the opportunity to rectify it so it doesn’t get out of hand.”
