CUMBERLAND – Dozens of police officials, many from the immediate region, have applied to be Cumberland’s next chief of police.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said a team did some interviews last week, and will now move on to the next step of the process after nearly 50 applications came in.
Mutter wasn’t giving a definitive timeframe on having a top choice picked out, saying this is “a vitally important position to fill” and the process will conclude once all appropriate work has been done, but said he would like to have someone ready to go in the position within a couple of weeks.
With Chief John Desmarais officially leaving the position last Friday, the mayor appointed longtime Deputy Chief Douglas Ciullo as acting chief, as the hiring process proceeds.
A majority of applicants for the job live relatively close to Cumberland, said Mutter, with a few from out of state, including Vermont and Massachusetts. Of the dozens of applicants, one is a woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.