CUMBERLAND – The town has agreed to acquire eight properties on Ballou Street near the Cumberland Quarry, preserving the land as open space, for now.
The Town Council voted 6-1 in closed executive session on Jan. 19 to approve the $30,000 purchase, and the full council voted to approve it by the same margin on Feb. 2, with Councilor Peter Bradley voting no.
The price was just too good to pass up, Mayor Jeff Mutter told the council. There is no real plan for the properties other than preserving open space in a dense area of Cumberland Hill.
“Any sort of green space you can protect, I think it’s a good idea,” he said.
If a couple of homes go up here and children move in, the amount of money needed to educate them would easily exceed the $30,000, said Mutter.
Mutter suggested making a straight budget amendment rather than using open space funds for the purchase for “maximum flexibility in the future.” If a subsequent council or administration wants to sell off the lots, he said, using open space funds would tie their hands in doing so, but there are no current plans to sell them off.
The town exercised its right of first refusal on the properties negotiated by former Mayor Francis Gaschen in the late 1990s.
Bradley asked about back taxes on the properties owned by Rickard Smith LLC, and the mayor said they’re projected at $135,000, factored into the purchase price. Finance Director Gene Ferrari then revealed that back taxes are $44,000 on the eight lots combined. Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said she’d heard the higher figure from the attorney for the entity that purchased the lots at tax sale, but Ferrari would have a better handle on the number. Ferrari then said he double-checked, and the total came in under $45,000.
Councilor Scott Schmitt was among those to note that the lower total in back taxes made this an even better deal for the town. Schmitt questioned why the town would buy the properties and not use open space funds to do it if the whole intent is to stop development. Mutter said the properties could be converted into a park in the future, similar to nearby Epheta Park, but he doesn’t have a plan for it. At $30,000, though, it’s a can’t-miss opportunity, he said. Schmitt appeared satisfied with the answer.
Mutter clarified that he has no relation to any of the parties involved with the property.
Councilor Bob Shaw thanked Mutter for acting on the opportunity and potentially lightening congestion in the neighborhood where he lives. This is a unique situation, he said, and he was quite pleasantly surprised to hear the lower amount in back taxes. Shaw said he agreed with Mutter’s direction on the property. Who knows, he said, with nearby properties abutting an industrial zone, 50 or 60 years from now, the town could decide to sell the properties to those in that industrial zone.
