NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials say they’re sympathetic to residents dealing with the latest boom in rats, promising to continue taking steps to cut off food sources and cite people who are contributing to the problem.
Dale and Lori Ann Rankin, of 10 Sadler St. near the Woonasquatucket River, led neighbors at a Nov. 4 Town Council meeting in calling for greater action to eliminate the rats and even muskrats that are coming from the river.
This is an infestation, said Dale Rankin, and he believes he and his wife can be part of the solution to addressing it.
The Town Council sent the matter to both its public safety and ordinance subcommittees, members saying the town can take a number of steps to help address the problem.
Building Inspector Mike Carnevale again reiterated the many actions he’s taken to address rodents in the neighborhood, including multiple citations for garbage left out in the yard of a home near the Rankins.
Dale Rankin said muskrats are protected under federal law, but residents also have a right to protect their properties under the law. He said residents continue to leave open garbage cans with food in them for rats to attack and terrorize the neighborhood. Whether rats are coming from the river due to climate conditions or river cleanup construction, something must be done, he said.
Council President Dino Autiello agreed, referring the matter to the public safety subcommittee. Working with various parties, including A & D Pest Control, he said he believes everyone can come together to address this problem.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti said it sounded like a particularly bad rat problem from residents on the western edge of town, greater than what he’s seen on the eastern end. He said that just as town officials in the past drafted laws to fine people, more stringent laws now could help curb the problem, which is why he also referred the matter to ordinance.
Three years after a major rat issue in the Charles Street area, several residents noted problems with rats there and in other neighborhoods, some saying the town should work with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to address the situation.
Councilor Ken Amoriggi noted that rat problems seem to arise around a common situation of “bodies of water being altered from their natural state,” including in the Woonasquatucket River and previously at Canada Pond in Providence at the end of Volturno Street in North Providence where he lived.
One resident testified that the rat situation got better for a while after the town ordered new covered trash bins, but many people fill those beyond capacity or don’t close them, making them attractive to rodents.
Tyler Bickford, of Damian Court off Route 44, said he was told when he first moved here not to have birdfeeders to prevent creating a food source for rats. He said he came from Pawtucket, where he saw rats way more often, but his cat continues to kill rodents around his current home.
Other residents blamed the situation on a mixture of overflowing dumpsters, numerous area construction projects, half-eaten food being dumped on the ground, and garbage being strewn on vacant lots.
Jennifer Morgan, of Top Hill Road off Charles Street, said the situation has gotten better in her area since the covered trash bins came in, but rats are still here. She said she’s noticed uncovered dumpsters, including at a local school, and the town isn’t going to change anything without fixing some of those large problems.
Morgan said a neighbor who breeds animals has trash sitting outside for months, creating a breeding ground for rats, and the town needs to do more to force such violators to clean up. The town can fine the property owners all they want, she said, but someone eventually needs to get rid of the mess. She said the town should be working with surrounding communities on a comprehensive approach to the rat problem, or it will never go away.
Famiglietti said he wants a multi-faceted approach that perhaps includes more stringent ordinances. He said the town needs to take a “hardline stance” now to try to fix the problem, including citing violators for open dumpsters and cutting off food sources.
Lori Ann Rankin said the town needs to do greater enforcement beyond a ticket, similar to what Cranston and Warwick have done. Someone having 25 trash bags outside their house simply isn’t fair to everyone else, she said.
Councilor Mario Martone said the town needs to do better about an “unacceptable” situation where residents can’t leave their homes or enjoy their properties.
Martone said the town should be communicating with federal authorities on some of the large-scale projects that disturb rodent nesting grounds, and would also like to see fines implemented if violators don’t have messes cleaned up within 30 days. Fining someone $50 per day and sending them to court could be very effective, he said, particularly since the town has a judge who is very willing to hold people in contempt of court.
Martone also highlighted his desire to implement “cleaner liens,” where the town cleans up the mess and then places a lien on the property for the cost of the work.
This is anything but a fair situation, said Martone, and it’s tough to exactly pinpoint the responsible party, but officials need to put their heads together to come up with multiple solutions.
Carnevale said most residents are working hard to keep their properties clean, but with one home as a trouble spot, rats nest in other yards and then travel to that property to get their food. He said National Grid has been doing a lot of work on gas lines, work that further draws the rodents out.
According to Carnevale, he has a list of all representatives for local apartment complexes and he calls them immediately if he sees an issue with bins or dumpsters.
Amoriggi said it might be time to hold utilities accountable as well, noting how previous replacements of lead pipes in Marieville caused similar issues with disturbing rat nests.
Carnevale said the town has done so much to address the rat situation, he said, including new trash and recycling bins and repeatedly citing violators. If people would simply put garbage where it belongs, it wouldn’t be so much of a problem, he said.
Carnevale said he wasn’t able to find another food source in the area of the Rankins’ home other than the one home that officials have repeatedly addressed.
Councilor Ron Baccala asked if now is a good time to set bait, and Carnevale said that it is, before the ground freezes and the rats stop moving. Baccala said taking action now to eradicate rats before they become less active will create a better situation in the future.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he agreed with residents’ frustrations, saying this hasn’t been an easy task but the town needs more cooperation from residents. He noted how officials have taken residents to court and placed liens on properties. Also an issue is contaminated recycling, said Lombardi, as residents continue to throw loose trash in with their recycling items, leading to higher fees and new food sources for the rats.
Rats have been an issue in various neighborhoods for years, he said, but they can’t live without a food source and will vacate an area if they can’t eat.
Lombardi said Carnevale is “killing himself” to keep up with the situation, which has grown far worse as residents have cleaned out their homes during the pandemic.
