NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials are presenting a united front as they ask residents to reject question four on the Nov. 8 ballot, which, if approved, would allow cannabis to be sold within North Providence’s borders.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said there’s a rumor going around that someone in the cannabis trade will be reaching out to voters and asking them to support the question, which the council approved for the ballot during a meeting on Aug. 2.
The wording of North Providence’s question, mirroring wording for some 30 other communities in the state, is as follows: “Shall new cannabis related licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and for the retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis be issued in the town of North Providence?”
Marijuana will be taxed at 20 percent, including a 10 percent cannabis tax, a 3 percent tax by the city or town where the marijuana is sold, and the current 7 percent sales tax.
According to Lombardi, the businessman approached town officials with a folder, including pictures of the high school, high school field, and public safety complex, mentioning how additional revenue from marijuana sales would pay for such community improvements.
The man does not currently have one of the approved facilities, he said, but came to officials with an attorney and multiple lobbyists.
Lombardi said this is the tough part of his job, but he is not in favor of marijuana sales.
“First, as far as the act, we want to give our residents the opportunity to exercise their right to allow cannabis-related license operations in our town,” he said.
“The council and I are opposed to any type of cannabis activity in our town, and are asking our residents to vote no on question four. We will be publicly announcing our opposition. Our preliminary inquiries have been negative; we do not need this type of business in town to raise revenue. We have been very successful in supporting business or businesses in order to stabilize our tax base, which helps us maintain a continuous no-tax-increase budget.”
North Providence is doing just fine without cannabis, said Lombardi.
“I don’t think this type of activity should be allowed in town,” he said. “It attracts the type of business that we don’t need.”
The General Assembly passed legislation in May legalizing recreational marijuana use in small amounts, and cities and towns were required to hold a vote on a resolution by Aug. 10. Sales won’t begin until December.
Council President Dino Autiello said in August that he isn’t personally in favor of recreational marijuana sales, but he believes voters should decide on the issue.
Autiello said this week that he understands the tax benefits of bringing the industry to town, but he continues to oppose recreational marijuana.
“If it’s to pass, then it is what it is,” he said, but he believes it to be a gateway drug despite what others might think. “I just don’t know enough about it. I’ve never used it, I hear there are a lot of great medicinal benefits, especially for cancer patients. To straight out legalize it, I just think we need to know more.”
The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns that Lombardi leads had asked the state to include a provision in the new law allowing communities to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries.
If the town had declined to place the question on the November ballot, officials would only have been able to restrict marijuana sales through the zoning process.
