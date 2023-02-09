LINCOLN – Joshua Berry, town planner, has been working with the American Planning Association to allow local control and flexibility for accessory dwelling units.
State law mandates ADUs for family members, which Berry and the town are in support of. The Planning Board is concerned about single family zoning becoming a residence for two families through ADUs, and wants to ensure mechanisms that restrict short term rentals are in place.
“We want to make sure accessory dwelling units stay accessory to a primary dwelling,” said Berry.
Once the owner of a primary dwelling unit rents out the ADU, the ADU technically becomes a business, which the town has deemed inappropriate for residential zones like Lincoln.
Berry compared Lincoln to Providence, saying an ADU being rented out in Providence as, say, an AirBnB, is much more fitting for the landscape of the city. In Lincoln, allowing for short term rentals “impacts the character of the neighborhood,” said Berry.
Legislation passed last session took away other control from local municipalities, like restricting their ability to require infrastructure improvements, which raised concerns for Berry from a public health and safety standpoint.
Berry said he is working continuously to seek out these changes, “not only for the Town of Lincoln, but for Rhode Island.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.