Town officials hope the $233,285 in bond money will cover remaining costs to complete paving, landscaping, and other improvements at Deer Run Estates after the project was abandoned by developer, Clark Homes.
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield will move forward on fixing road and erosion issues at Deer Run Estates off Clark Road after the developer, Clark Homes, defaulted on completing the project.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said the developer “went missing” on the project, leaving the town on the hook to correct issues with the road, which Phillips said is currently only a base layer that’s causing erosion issues to happen. The town will use the bond money required of the developer for the project to complete the work.
Phillips said the town will fix “odds and ends” at the development, including paving, streetlights, landscaping, drainage and get the road prepared for final paving. The town’s paving contractor will handle the final paving, Phillips said.
Philips said he anticipates work to start immediately, and to be completed by spring.
At the Sept. 6 meeting, the Town Council approved spending $56,100 of bond money for road repair services by RICON. In a memo to the town, Town Engineer Kevin Cleary said the developer went into default on required Planning Board approvals, and as such, the Planning Board moved of default proceedings to complete unfinished aspects with the development.
Phillips said it is not typical for developers to abandon projects, though he said it does happen on occasion, especially with prices going up on construction materials.
“The developer goes in there, prices go way up, and they find themselves overextended. I think that’s what happened in this case,” he said.
Phillips said the town can’t prevent the developer from returning to town and moving forward with another project.
“We can’t really hold that against people. All we can do is make sure we have a solid bond and enough funds to cover completion of improvements if something like this does happen,” he said.
Phillips said the majority of the houses on the property are sold, and no land was left to be able to place a lien on.
“We have to go after the bond and hope we have enough funds to complete,” he said.
Deer Run Estates is a 20-lot subdivision on 53 acres connecting to Lincoln on Clark Road and received Planning Board approval in 2019. The Planning Board approved lowering the bond to $349,069, about 32 percent of the total estimated costs of all public improvements, on Oct. 19 when the project was 75 percent completed.
Again in January 2020, the Planning Board lowered the bond by $115,684 to $233,285 at the 90 percent complete point.
It wasn’t until January when Cleary brought deficiencies to Assistant Solicitor Scott Levesque and the Planning Board that the town began putting aside bond money to assure correction of the deficiencies.
Levesque said at a June Planning Board meeting that the issue with the bond money arose when the town accepted a cash check in lieu of a bond rather than going through a bank.
Planning Board Chairperson Al Gizzarelli said the town should no longer accept cash bonds.
Phillips said all the town can do at this point is go after the bond and complete the project and hope the town has enough to pay for it.
