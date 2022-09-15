Deer Run Estates
Town officials hope the $233,285 in bond money will cover remaining costs to complete paving, landscaping, and other improvements at Deer Run Estates after the project was abandoned by developer, Clark Homes.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield will move forward on fixing road and erosion issues at Deer Run Estates off Clark Road after the developer, Clark Homes, defaulted on completing the project.

Town Planner Michael Phillips said the developer “went missing” on the project, leaving the town on the hook to correct issues with the road, which Phillips said is currently only a base layer that’s causing erosion issues to happen. The town will use the bond money required of the developer for the project to complete the work.

