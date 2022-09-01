CUMBERLAND – Town officials are looking to rezone Metcalf-Franklin Farm as open space and enact a new Metcalf-Franklin Farm Historic Overlay District.
In June, the Town Council approved adopting updates to the nonprofit’s conservation and management plan. One of the amendments, notes Planning Director Jonathan Stevens, was as follows:
“Land conservation. As the Franklin Farm land is zoned agricultural and may not have any formal land preservation protection, the town should take action such as rezoning it open space and/or enacting an easement which precludes uses that would be inconsistent with farming, passive recreation and water supply best practices.”
The Planning Board on Wednesday, Aug. 31, was set to consider a recommendation to the council to rezone the farm on Abbott Run Valley Road from agricultural to open space as well as to enact the overlay district. Stevens said the administration recommends that the council rezone three parcels to open space, prohibiting communication towers and solar energy systems.
The Planning Department was recommending that the council enact the overlay district to provide for historic preservation approvals by the Cumberland Historic District Commission for any construction, demolition or exterior building alterations.
The Metcalf-Franklin Farm Historic Overlay District would join existing historic districts in Cumberland, including the Landmark Buildings Historic Overlay District and the Arnold Mills Historic Overlay District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.