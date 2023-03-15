NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials have ordered the owners of a property at the corner of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue to level its dilapidated structures or face the prospect of having the town do it for them.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said there’s an alternate proposal for the property instead of the convenience store and gas station that was once proposed here. But as the town waits for a Chase Bank to be developed instead, he told The Breeze, residents should not have to keep looking at the property as it is with several boarded-up structures.
“It’s an eyesore and I’m sick and tired of looking at it,” he said. “I’m ordering the property cleaned up.”
The owners have 30 days to do the work, he said, or end up in North Providence Municipal Court in early April.
Chase Bank representatives’ contention is that the property cleanup is the responsibility of the current owners, he said, and that’s who the town is taking to court.
The town’s property tax database shows the convenience store property, built in 1935, as being owned by K Brothers LLC.
The unused buildings at the back of the property, abutting Stephen Olney Elementary School, have attracted “some overnight stays,” said Lombardi.
“They need to come down as soon as possible,” he said, adding that when people call to complain about the property, he tells them how much it turns his stomach that they’re in this condition.
If the sides can’t reach a speedy agreement on getting the buildings torn down, said Lombardi, the town will go in and do the work and then place a lien on the property for the cost of the work.
“The taxpayers deserve better,” he said, adding that he likes the proposal for a Chase Bank across from Lowe’s.
The Breeze reported on Jan. 4 that a new proposal was likely in the works for 1700 Mineral Spring Ave., replacing the proposal for a new convenience store and gas station pushed further back than the existing Gulf station, which still has a convenience store but no longer offers gas.
Wythe Avenue, a short road running between the convenience store and shuttered buildings from Douglas Avenue to Barrett Avenue, will be eliminated as part of redevelopment of 1700 Mineral Spring Ave.
