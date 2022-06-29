NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and members of the North Providence Recreation Department say they’re excited to announce that the town will host this year’s Independence Day celebration on July 3 at Notte Park.
Festivities off Douglas Avenue will begin at 6 p.m. with a performance of the band Reminisce. Music will continue until 9 p.m., when officials are promising that the spectacular fireworks display will be set off.
This is another opportunity for people as they’re feeling more free to be out post-pandemic, and are looking for events to enjoy, said Lombardi this week.
“It’s a beautiful display, one of the best in the state,” he said, usually about 30 minutes in length.
Weather permitting, said the mayor, residents will be welcome to make or rekindle friendships at the town’s landmark park.
Food trucks will also be on site to offer a variety of options for visitors, including Mario’s Italian Deli, Spanglish, Hometown Poke, and La Fogata. For those looking to go the non-savory route, Sweet Tooth Sweet Deliveries will also be there, along with Mumsy, Kay’s, and Del’s.
In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be rescheduled for July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.