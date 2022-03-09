NORTH PROVIDENCE – With town fueling operations now moved to the Mafalda Street Department of Public Works from its previous location behind the old safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, taxpayers are realizing serious savings, says Mayor Charles Lombardi.
The mayor said there have been almost no complaints about increased traffic to the DPW in the three months since the new fuel depot has been open, as some residents had expressed concern about, and the town continues to make upgrades to mitigate the impact on abutting neighbors.
Instead of DPW drivers now taking the 20 minutes to drive to get gas two at a time for 10 trucks, or a conservative estimate of 6.5 hours per day, the town is now saving on all that time, said Lombardi, or roughly 32 hours per week. At $20 per hour, that’s roughly $32,500 in savings per year just in time, not including the gas savings.
There are two workers in each truck to save the costs of having an extra truck on the road, and Lombardi, for his estimates, took into account that workers would be driving to the fuel site from various parts of town, not just the garage.
Though there’s about an 8-year payback on the cost of the upgrades at the DPW, he said, the town will begin realizing those annual savings after that. Town employees have orders to make sure their vehicles are gassed up nightly, he said, so the hours really were being taken up every day.
“Especially now with the cost of gas, we’re being very conservative with the numbers,” he said. “Time is money.”
Town workers also recently added a 12-foot by 40-foot addition on the back of the DPW garage, said Lombardi, more work that brought cost savings because it was done in-house.
“All we had to do was the buy the material,” he said.
Workers in the vehicle maintenance division had long been forced to walk a couple of hundred feet to the front of the building if they needed to use the restroom, he said, and also had to sit among the trucks in the garage to eat their lunch. Now, he said, they have nice restroom facilities and an area to eat their lunch. Director Jim Grimes also has an office for the first time, he said.
Lombardi guessed that the town saved about $30,000 by having Grimes and others do the construction, just as has happened with other construction projects around town. He estimated the total cost of the addition at about $50,000, “soup to nuts,” including plumbing, toilets and sinks.
“It came out great,” he said.
