NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two years after agreeing to developer Anthony Manzo’s recommendation to prohibit restaurants and alcohol service at his planned plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave., the Town Council, at Manzo’s request, has removed the stipulation.
Several neighbors vehemently objected to the idea, citing Manzo’s own 2019 words about not liking restaurants and their impacts, including that they attract rats, but the council ultimately agreed with Manzo’s assertion that everything has changed since the restriction was put in place in December of 2019. Members ended up voting unanimously to remove the restriction originally placed on Manzo’s 2019 approvals for his plaza.
Councilor Mario Martone said he heard residents’ comments and understands their concerns, but Manzo has been a good business owner and has a solid reputation with his properties. Martone said he also has faith in this council and future ones to properly consider any liquor license applicant and place the proper conditions on operations to protect residents in the future and deny applications as necessary.
Council President Dino Autiello signaled early which way he was leaning, saying “times were much different” before the pandemic. Manzo has been a good property owner, he said, doing everything he’s said both at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave. and elsewhere.
Manzo said COVID is not going away, and large businesses such as Lowe’s are not the ones being impacted. He said he has five rentals set for the seven-unit building, including a bakery, tax business, Mexican restaurant, tattoo parlor and health food store.
Kyriaki Arsoniadis, of 3 South Pleasant Ave. next to the plaza, said she bought her home in January 2020 after being assured that Manzo couldn’t add food service or bars. Arsoniadis said she didn’t learn until much later, through a friend who’d read The Breeze, that Manzo was looking to change things. She questioned the process of notifying abutters of the change, saying she didn’t receive a certified letter as others had.
Arsoniadis said Manzo should consider being more reasonable and sympathetic with business owners to attract more tenants with varying services. A bar, she said, will only invite trouble into the neighborhood, including rats, crime, and trash.
Manzo later noted that Arsoniadis was there to testify, so she wasn’t kept from hearing about the meeting due to not receiving official notice.
James Lombari, who said he’s worked with small business owners for many years, said Manzo is trying to make a living after two years of suffering the impacts of a pandemic. This plaza has the opportunity to do great things for the town, he said, and the town needs to help Manzo fill it to “get small business rolling here in North Providence.” Lombari said he only sees upside here.
Bob Kochne, of 206 Central Ave., said he knew something would eventually go into this previously residential property. Residents were promised office space, he said, and are totally against restaurants and the impacts they bring, including more trash added to what is already being swept into the neighborhood from the nearby liquor store and coffee shop.
Richard Girasole, of 28 Howard Ave., said he’s probably the least impacted of anyone protesting the change, but he’s concerned about the impacts on his neighbors and what he sees as a “bait and switch” by Manzo.
Mike Murphy, of 211 Central Ave., also questioned whether the list of abutters was complete after wondering for some time why more people weren’t showing up to protest the change at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Murphy noted that there are tough decisions to make here, as evidenced by the Planning Board’s split decision last month.
Back in 2019, said Murphy, the debate was whether Central Avenue should be the dividing line between commercial and village uses and homes further toward Centredale, he said, and now food and alcohol could move that line further.
Murphy said this neighborhood is a tight-knit one with many people who are little or no burden to the town, with no children in the schools. They are just trying to be good neighbors, he said, and he doesn’t want to start seeing people leaving when all that most hope to do is retire in these homes.
Manzo said no other area of town zoned for commercial or village uses have a stipulation against food and liquor service, urging the council to “give me my due, and I need a yes” vote.
Vincent Polisena, of Polisena Construction which put up Manzo’s building, told councilors that names for notification were based on the ones used in 2019, including people within a 200-foot radius. He said those who have purchased homes recently wouldn’t be on that list, but that’s beyond their control.
Martone said an outdated list could be a problem, so the council ended up voting to remove the stipulation contingent on the list being verified.
Resident Christine Sousa, of 2 Barker Ave., said this neighborhood has always been quiet, saying Manzo has to be able to find other types of businesses to go into his complex. Sousa said she knows firsthand the impacts of a restaurant on neighborhood quality of life as measured by noise, drunk driving and rats, saying she doesn’t want to see it happen here.
Lynn Redding, of 2 Cedar St., said one of the reasons Manzo originally stipulated no restaurants was because he knew that’s what it would take for abutters to agree to plans for his plaza. The reason he removed a drive-thru donut shop from consideration was because the neighborhood raised a ruckus, she said.
Business is tough, said Redding, but Manzo has a “substantial empire” along Mineral Spring Avenue and there are risks to making investments. Neighbors shouldn’t have to pay for that risk, she said.
Pat Integlia, of All Seasons Heating & Air and someone who’s done work for Manzo, said the pandemic has impacted everyone, and he himself has gone from 600 contract customers to 200. Manzo has done a great job in keeping his properties beautiful, he said. This won’t be a nightclub doing business here but a restaurant, he said, and Manzo has a strong reputation to uphold with any tenants.
Planning Board member Shane Piche also spoke in favor of the change, saying he opposed the limitation on the property back in 2019 and doesn’t like the restaurant business he himself is a part of taking an unfair bashing. With the right precautions and operation, he said, Manzo could attract a business that is appetizing to neighbors. The council will be the ultimate body to dictate what happens here in a commercial village zone, Piche added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.