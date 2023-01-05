CUMBERLAND – Cumberland and the Lusitana Club have had a longstanding agreement for use of the club’s parking lot across from Town Hall, renewing a $5,000-per-year lease for three years in September of 2021.

Mayor Jeff Mutter, speaking to the Town Council on Dec. 21, said the town and club officials are now discussing a renegotiated agreement as use by other entities continues to increase. He said the club is aware of the use by other entities, and he was planning to have a new agreement for them to consider in January.

AlfaRacer98
Add to this Parking Issue...the Inconsiderate Demands of "BVP" that would further worsen the situation in that part of Beautiful Valley Falls!

