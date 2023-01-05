CUMBERLAND – Cumberland and the Lusitana Club have had a longstanding agreement for use of the club’s parking lot across from Town Hall, renewing a $5,000-per-year lease for three years in September of 2021.
Mayor Jeff Mutter, speaking to the Town Council on Dec. 21, said the town and club officials are now discussing a renegotiated agreement as use by other entities continues to increase. He said the club is aware of the use by other entities, and he was planning to have a new agreement for them to consider in January.
“It’s almost impossible to park in that lot during the day,” said Mutter, and it’s not because of town business.
Part of negotiations is determining exactly how much of the lot the town actually needs.
A number of restaurants have opened or increased business in the area of Town Hall, and demand for parking in the area is expected to become greater as Broad Street revitalization efforts gain momentum.
Mutter noted that the town is also coming up with a long-term parking plan for the area, including for the coming new community center next to Town Hall.
Under terms of the longstanding agreement between the club and the town, the club maintains exclusive access to the parking lot for its annual feast.
The council-approved resolution running through Sept. 30 of 2024 was never signed, said the mayor, though the town’s relationship with the club and its parking lot goes back to 1990. There’s been a gentlemen’s agreement in place for a long time, including a five-year span where the club was never paid by an Oct. 1 deadline, said Mutter. There were also years when it was never paid during the year and had to be paid retroactively.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked if the town initiated the discussion, and Mutter said no. She asked if other entities pay for use of the lot, and the mayor said he believes the town is the only entity that pays.
Mutter said recent issues at the club where a police response was needed brought up some questions about who is responsible for the lot, and those issues will be ironed out soon. He said he believes the lot is the club’s responsibility, and the town would only take care of the portion of the lot used for Town Hall.
When the discussion about the payment agreement happened last year, the club was looking for more money, to $5,500 and then $6,000, and officials agreed to revisit it at a later point, said Mutter.
(1) comment
Add to this Parking Issue...the Inconsiderate Demands of "BVP" that would further worsen the situation in that part of Beautiful Valley Falls!
