SCITUATE – Manning Field received some needed upgrades as the Department of Public Works joined forces with the School Department to even out divots and crests in the soccer field.
According to Assistant Director of School Facilities Jay Gasior, the DPW was very helpful in trying to get Manning Field in working order.
Gasior said the DPW used a road roller to flatten the surface of the natural turf field, adding dirt where needed. He said the field was also seeded, though July and August are not good months for growing grass.
He said the field will be reseeded in the fall when temperatures are more forgiving to growing.
“I feel like the field, as far as dips and valleys, is much better,” Gasior said.
Gasior added that the baseball field is the next space for improvements at Manning Field. He said the district is going out to bid to find a company to fix drainage issues at the baseball fields at Manning as well.
Gasior and Scituate Recreation Director David Pannone said the district has a plan in place to certify that the fields are done correctly and safely. Pannone added that a construction company is needed for basketball court improvements to ensure that the grades are right on the courts.
On the town side of things, Pannone said he is working to get the situation at municipal fields, including Manning, up to snuff. He said the basketball courts at Manning will be fixed.
Pannone added that the town is still in the process of resurfacing the tennis courts in North Scituate and Hope.
Student-athletes complained of numerous injuries such as sprained shoulders, necks and ankles, broken bones and more, caused by the divots in the field. In one week last September, three students were injured playing soccer on the field.
Athletes were forced to play at Manning Field after sinkholes were discovered at Caito Field in 2020 after a few months of use when it opened in 2019. The $2.8 million project is “brutal,” according to Athletic Director Sal Gelsomino. The School Department is in arbitration with construction company R.A.D. Sports, which constructed the field.
In June, The Valley Breeze & Observer reported that students are leaving the district for other schools due to not being able to use Caito Field.
