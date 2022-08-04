Manning Field
Buy Now

The Scituate Department of Public Works used asphalt rollers to even out dips in the soccer field at Manning Field.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SCITUATE – Manning Field received some needed upgrades as the Department of Public Works joined forces with the School Department to even out divots and crests in the soccer field.

According to Assistant Director of School Facilities Jay Gasior, the DPW was very helpful in trying to get Manning Field in working order.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.