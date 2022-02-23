NORTH PROVIDENCE – Decisions on how to spend the town’s $9.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will impact the local landscape for decades to come, and town officials say they want to get it right.
The town has now posted a community survey on its website titled “How should the town utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds?” Answers are requested by March 1.
The money, which does not include separate funds going to schools, needs to be allocated by 2024.
“Your answers will be used to help prioritize ARPA spending options,” states the introduction to the survey on spending of ARPA.
ARPA, signed into law a year ago, established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which provides significant economic resources to states, counties, municipalities, and other governmental units across the country. Funds are to be used by state and local governments to address the devastating public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visit www.northprovidenceri.gov/utilize-arpa-funds/ to take the North Providence survey.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he would like to think that once the results come in from residents, he will discuss them with the council and use that input to ultimately make decisions together as a group. If suggestions are justifiable to both the council and the mayor, he said, he expects to act on them.
“I want the council to be involved,” he said.
Elected leaders have been receiving various requests from constituents, he said, and he would like to see them give input as well.
At the top of Lombardi’s priority list are investments into recreation spaces, including the transformation of the former Pate Farm and Coletti Farm properties the town previously acquired. He said he would also like to see road work get done, as well as grants be given to local businesses that struggled so much during the pandemic. Additional funds should go toward the rebuilding of the town’s business district, he said, particularly in Centredale.
The broad goals of ARPA are to 1) address negative public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2) maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue resulting from the crisis, and 3) confront any inequities exacerbated by the pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Treasury has issued guidelines on how ARPA funds can, and cannot, be spent. These guidelines can be found in the links below.
Some spending categories are broader than others.
Robert Zarnetske, senior economic and policy analyst with the state’s Pandemic Recovery Office, previously told local leaders in other communities that there are six buckets for allowable uses, including the broad general government services category, which allows officials to cover general infrastructure costs such as sidewalks and roads as long as it’s no more than the revenue amount a community has lost due to COVID-19. Importantly, this includes the assumed growth a community would have had, which is based on the national average of 4.1 percent, a higher percentage than most Rhode Island communities see.
Other buckets include help for businesses and nonprofits, public health, assistance to households, premium pay, and infrastructure. Infrastructure has a very narrow scope, including clean water, drinking water, sewer and broadband, with a number of rules around broadband investments.
