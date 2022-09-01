NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield School Committee and Town Council held a special forum on Monday to discuss the idea of new solar canopies being installed at North Smithfield High School and the Paul Joyce Athletic Complex.

The proposal from Green Development LLC includes an increased capacity for on-site parking, eliminating the need for on-street parking during large events, improvement for safety and traffic conditions, and shelter for inclement weather and sunny days. The solar canopies, which would be installed over the parking lot, would be operated by Green Development and provide more than 30,000 kilowatts a year that would be sent directly into the utility grid.

