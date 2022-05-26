SMITHFIELD – Funding for renovation and repairs at the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center has been secured, following the receipt of a $295,000 Community Development Block Grant from the federal government.
On Monday, May 23, doors to the ESNC opened to the public for the first time in nearly six years, since it closed in 2017 due to health and safety issues. Interior work at the center revealed hidden vaulted ceilings inside the building, long hidden by drop ceilings.
Town officials, joined by state and federal representatives, were given a tour of the building before a check presentation ceremony handing the $295,000 to the town.
Town Manager Randy Rossi thanked U.S. Senator Jack Reed and Congressman David Cicilline, along with the Town Council, members of the Smithfield Historic Preservation Commission, and many more for helping the town to get to this point with the center.
He said work has already begun on the center inside and out, including rebuilding the foundation in the back of the building. Rossi said the center will be a beacon of support for residents of all ages.
“This center has been an essential part of the community for many years. Today marks the start of a journey together to build back the community center that our residents deserve,” Rossi said.
Town Council President Suzy Alba, who referred to the center as the town’s “crown jewel,” thanked several town departments for moving the project forward, and SHPC member Robert Leach for the commission’s hard work, advocacy and commitment to the building and the community. She said throughout its closure, the Town Council has been steadfast that it should reopen.
“We never gave up. Our residents and families deserve to have this space open again,” Alba said.
Alba said the center has a history of serving “just about every member of our community,” and everyone will benefit from its renovations. She said health services will be a critical component of the center in the Esmond portion of the community.
Alba said the grand hall will be an excellent place to hold town meetings and gatherings for social events.
“The opportunities that this new space will present are endless,” she told those assembled.
The former bowling alley will be a center for the Youth Council, and a needed place for after-school activities for Smithfield youth and teens, Alba said.
Using flashcards to present the history of the buildings, Leach gave 209 years of history in 209 seconds, he said. He was said to be integral in creating historically accurate plans for the building, and advocating for its restoration.
“This will be good for everybody in the community. It’s so important to preserve history and continue to create history in this space,” Leach said.
According to Leach, who conducted the historic architectural plans and analysis of the ESNC, the building dates back to the early 1800s. It served the community in a variety of capacities, including a meeting hall, a schoolhouse, a silent theater, a public library, a bowling alley, and recreational facilities.
When it was donated to the town in 1951, the deed stated it should be “used exclusively for recreational purposes or the use and enjoyment of the residents of the town of Smithfield, Rhode Island.”
“For the second time, the ESNC was threatened,” said Leach, referring to its possible destruction in the 1970s, and again in 2017.
Smithfield town officials and historians rallied behind the center and its history. The ESNC Building Committee was formed with a mission to restore the building while preserving its historical significance. While the town put money aside for renovation, town grant writer Lisa Andoscia worked to secure more funding for the project.
Andoscia said the majority of the ESNC build is being funded using grant money that she helped to secure.
“That means it is not coming from the taxpayer dollars, so they can free up funding for other projects,” she said.
In total, the town will spend $1,365,950 for repairs. Funding includes $212,950 from the ESNC fund balance, $285,000 from Monday’s CDBG grant, $295,000 from federal community funding, $38,000 from CDBG broadband funding, and $525,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Rossi said due to increased construction costs, the ESNC may need more funds to complete the project, though he said he remains optimistic.
“To be conservative, we might need additional funds for finishing touches and further enhancements to bring it to the finish line,” he said.
The town plans to move several municipal offices into the building, including the Recreation Department, the Department of Human Services, the Food Pantry, and the Smithfield Youth Council.
Improvements to the ESNC include exterior insulation, window and door replacement, siding and roof replacement, upgrades to existing bathrooms, ADA compliance, touchless technology to include keyless entry, faucets, lighting and HVAC, updating all interior finishes and coatings, as well as all new electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems.
Wireless services will also be included to help residents who don’t have internet access.
Lastly, the project includes improving the trail that connects to nearby walking trails at Esmond Park and Conservation Area.
Reed and Cicilline helped secure the funds for the ESNC to preserve the historic nature of the center in the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations signed into law in March.
“This federal investment will ensure the historic nature of the building is preserved while also creating new opportunities for recreation, education, and health services. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center is an updated, accessible, and welcoming community resource for all residents,” said Reed.
Both were present at the check presenting ceremony on Monday.
“The renovations of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center will bring back to life a long-beloved community resource and gathering place, providing the recreational center long ago envisioned when the building was gifted to the town in 1951,” said Cicilline.
“For too long, the center’s doors have remained closed, and I cannot wait to join the community to celebrate its reopening as we provide a safe, accessible, welcoming space for all of Smithfield’s residents,” Cicilline said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.