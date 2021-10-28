CUMBERLAND – Town officials are taking the first steps toward renovating the vacant former post office next to Cumberland Town Hall.
With $10,000 of grant funding from the Department of the Interior, National Park Service administered by the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission, the town is seeking proposals from architectural firms to prepare a conditions assessment of the circa 1890 old post office at 16 Mill St. to help determine the best strategy for rehabilitating the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and located in the locally designated Town Hall Historic District.
Proposals are due to the town by Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m.
“We’re looking for architects to tell us what is feasible,” Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King said. Town officials say they are committed to adaptively reusing the building while enhancing its character-defining features and retaining its integrity.
The building is located in an area that’s getting a good deal of attention, including the reshaping of Broad Street, the planned removal of invasive trees at Valley Falls Heritage Park, and the nearly complete overhaul of Central Falls Landing.
As part of the request for proposals process, Town Planner Glenn Modica was scheduled to host an onsite visit on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and will conduct interviews in November, with the goal to award the bid by December, King said. Once awarded, she said work should be completed by next August.
Led by King’s vision, officials are hoping to convert the building into an Office of Community Based Health and Engagement, which would offer services related to mental health, homelessness, veterans, and more. Mayor Jeff Mutter told The Breeze earlier this year that the community center would serve as a one-stop shop for people who could get something to eat and talk to people about their problems, and hopefully be directed toward social service or counseling resources.
Before any of that can happen, King said they need to have a feasibility study completed, which will shed light on what work can be done and what the cost will be. She said the town may be able to use American Rescue Plan funds for the project.
While the easiest thing would be to tear down the building, “preserve and protect is where we want to go,” Sara Brelsford, Mutter’s chief of staff, told The Breeze.
Given that the building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, she said that she doesn’t think demolition would even be an option, with King adding that they want to eventually show off and share the history of the building.
Having the building back in good condition would be meaningful for the community, King said.
Because it is a historic property, the town is requesting proposals from architectural firms with demonstrated experience in the preservation of historic structures and all recommendations included in the report must be consistent with the Secretary of the Interior’s standards for the treatment of historic properties, states the request.
According to a property description in the document, the Valley Falls Company, a major textile manufacturer in Cumberland, built the structure for use possibly as a company store. The building was then occupied by the Valley Falls Free Library and post office from the 1890s until about 1920, and in 1921 it was converted to a grocery store on the ground floor and a three-bedroom apartment above by Portuguese immigrants Seraphim C. Cardanha and Ezequiel A. Pires. Joaquim and Maria Amaral owned and operated the store from the early 1940s until 1988, but by 1990, the building was abandoned and it’s been vacant ever since. The town acquired it in 2007.
Mutter is pushing hard to revitalize the area of Cumberland around Town Hall, King said, and moving forward with this project shows that town officials aren’t just having conversations but they’re “trying to do the work.”
Though the building is two stories, the entire second floor is currently inaccessible, King said. When the building served as a market, the owners used to live upstairs, and there was only access from stairs located outside the building, which were removed by the town in 2015, according to the proposal.
King said that one of the big components of the effort is how to make that second floor accessible again, noting that stairs alone wouldn’t be accessible for all patrons.
“Accessibility is important to the goal of the building,” she said. “That’s our big push.”
She said the upstairs could potentially serve as office space for staff, while the first floor would ideally be left as open/flexible space. There is also a basement, but King said she’s not sure that will be used.
Walking inside the vacant building, there are reminders of its former uses, and there are certain elements of the building, such a meat cooler that existed when the building was a market, that King said she hopes to retain and repurpose. Brelsford added that she’s hoping they can also retain the windows, doors, and shutters.
