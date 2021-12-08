NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials are set to seek a $100,000 small recreation grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for development of the new Westcott Park and boat launch off Adams Lane, plus a $400 large grant for development of a new multi-use recreation space off Mineral Spring Avenue behind Pauly Penta’s.
Because grants require a 20 percent match from the town, Mayor Charles Lombardi was set to go to the Town Council for approval of the grant applications Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The town could also decide in the future to seek additional grant money for development of a new animal shelter, but Lombardi said he thinks the town will be OK on that project, despite estimates from engineer Tom Lonardo coming in at a surprisingly high $1.7 million last week based on the scope of what the town is looking for.
Between remaining funding from the North Providence Police Department’s 2012 winnings from Google and $350,000 apiece committed by neighboring Johnston and Smithfield for the tri-community animal shelter, Lombardi said he thinks there will be enough money for the project, but he’s already informed others that the existing plans need to be cut back to be more affordable.
Lombardi said the town is now set to go out to bid for the animal shelter work. The mayor has also said he would like to use a portion of the town’s American Recovery Plan Act funding for the Coletti park space, and is in the process of seeking concessions from federal officials to use the money for that work and for other infrastructure needs.
Lombardi said he and others have made the case a number of times that the wording for using the funds shouldn’t have been “broadband infrastructure,” but “broadband and infrastructure,” which would allow local communities to repair roads and complete other necessary infrastructure projects. While he’s not opposed to investing in broadband, he said there are just too many other needs as well. The bottom line, he said, is that no one wants to see the money get sent back, including U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, who’s been a part of these conversations.
