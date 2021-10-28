CUMBERLAND – A dense and largely uncontrolled cover of invasive Norway maple trees between Mill Street and the Blackstone River next to Town Hall make it virtually impossible to see much of the park from street level, discouraging use and creating safety concerns.
In August, The Breeze reported on a meeting of the Cumberland Parks and Recreation Commission at the park during which Chairman Alan Neville said the condition of the park “should offend all of us.” Mayor Jeff Mutter responded the next week that upkeep of the park remains a substantial challenge that would likely require eventual major changes, including clearing of trees, to open up access to the park.
At the Town Council meeting last Wednesday, Oct. 20, the council approved a resolution authorizing Mutter to enter a contract with Warwick Tree Service, for an amount not to exceed $48,500 taken from the town’s remaining $485,000 in its open space bond fund, to clear the invasive Norway maple trees that have taken over the park.
The town received three proposals from qualified bidders, including North Eastern Tree Service, at $72,955, and Malec Tree Service Inc., at $117,656. There was also a premature unsealed bid from Stanley Tree Service for $55,440.
Planning Director Jonathan Stevens, referencing a memo from Public Works Director Robert Anderson, noted registered landscape architect and wetlands scientist George Gifford’s assessment that the Norway maples are an exceptionally aggressive invasive species that must be removed to allow native species to flourish. Gifford also found that removal of the trees constitutes as maintenance under an existing Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management permit for the site.
The resolution notes the $2 million invested in Valley Falls Heritage Park when it was developed in 1994, but states that the project more than 25 years ago has been compromised by the Norway maples, which are said to have severe environmental impacts. The trees grow faster than native maples and other forest trees and have a dense and shallow root system making it difficult for native seedlings to be established. Its tolerance for poor soil and air pollution often make it the dominant tree in urban settings.
Past efforts to trim back the tree cover have quickly been erased by new growth.
Stevens mentioned the conservation and management plan for the “magnificent park,” previously passed by the council, listing the most important action item as controlling the invasive species, including the 50 or so mature trunks of Norway maples that obscure the view of the park.
Officials have several times expressed frustration over the dynamics at the park, which dips down from the road level and makes it both difficult to monitor and an attraction to homeless residents.
Stevens credited Mutter for taking deliberate action by recommending that a tree service company come in and eradicate the invasive species, a job expected to take about five days and see the trees cut down and hauled off site.
Stevens said Gifford is confident that the current RIDEM permit is sufficient for the work.
“We’re hoping that rays of sunlight will now come into this park, and stewardship will now become an important mission for the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Friends of the Blackstone, all those that love our parks, and we can reclaim this park, because it has been neglected, and it’s no fault of anybody, it’s just Mother Nature taking over, but this is an aggressive species and we need to take this action, and once the trees are felled, we can start to reclaim the park by taking care of the graffiti, painting the neglected areas that need attention,” Stevens told the council. “And this is such a valuable space, it’s really neat. This is important, very important.”
Councilor Jim Metivier asked if the cutting of the trees will take care of the vine problem along Mill Street, and Stevens said yes. Metivier said this is a great start to needed work at the historic park, and hopefully the town can chip away at some other projects here.
