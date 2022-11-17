CUMBERLAND – Students and parents from Blackstone Valley Prep High School pleaded with Planning Board members Tuesday to approve a revised expansion plan for the school, saying the inconvenience from traffic is far outweighed by its benefits to students.
Board members didn’t make final comments or take a vote, saving that for Nov. 30, but some indicated continued opposition to the expansion, agreeing with the Planning Department’s recommendation.
School staff, backed by experts, testified about how a revised “three-loop” plan to get more cars off the street will help with traffic, pledging to add more staff and constantly stay on top of things.
Town Planner Glenn Modica delivered the town’s position, describing a “constantly moving target” for total number of students and no guarantees that enrollment numbers won’t just keep going up.
The school has historically struggled to control its own traffic rules in the town’s most densely populated and least affluent neighborhood, said Modica. Opposition isn’t about zoning, he said, but about neighborhood impacts and lack of consistency with the town’s comprehensive plan. BVP took a risk opening the school in a compact area, he said, and took another one when they bought more land without approvals.
A double standard, where some children would be expected to stand out in the elements and wait, while others would be picked up right away, would invite more noncompliance, he said, and it’s highly unlikely, given human behavior, that parents will line up “in perfect proportions” as laid out.
An expert agreed with Modica’s assertion that there isn’t precedent for this unique setup to be able to show that it works, but said their job was to find solutions based on the situation, and the three-loop system can operate safely and effectively.
Modica emphasized that what’s happened with traffic on Broad Street goes against their ongoing initiative to revive this area of town through investments to make it a thriving corridor with good mobility.
Nothing about their opposition should indicate that they’re opposed to the great education BVP provides, said Modica and Planning Board Chairperson David Coutu.
There was discussion Tuesday on how the situation on Broad Street has morphed since COVID, with longer traffic peaks.
Newly hired BVP attorney Scott Partington, a traditional favorite for applicants who want to get projects done in Cumberland, pushed back on traffic concerns, saying that evidence is what should be relied on when “traffic” is such a subjective matter.
Partington suggested that there haven’t actually been many residents who have turned out to complain, responding to board member Steven D’Ambrosia by saying it’s unfair to bring up a “perception problem” if it’s not actually backed by data. Traffic isn’t actually that bad and would not be made worse by this school addition and student population increase, he said.
D’Ambrosia said it’s important to note that the school still can’t seem to change the perception issue and alleviate resident concerns, questioning whether BVP will ever be able to make people in the area feel like they’re in a better situation.
An official from the Rhode Island Department of Education sent the board a letter Tuesday urging members to come up with a creative solution and emphasizing the importance of the school.
BVP Head of School Josh Falk said the latest plan revisions would be very beneficial, saying many parents do comply with current traffic requirements.
Former Town Councilor Stephanie Gemski said there are many residents who have spoken out in opposition over numerous meetings, and there are plenty of reasons why they would not all show up to every meeting.
BVP parent Daniel Lanctot, of Cumberland, was one of several parents and students to say Tuesday that the school has changed their lives, and that while the school family can do a better job overall and find a solution to “valid problems,” traffic inconveniences are a small price to pay. Lanctot cried several times as he described what the school has meant for his family in giving them a better future. He said he wasn’t there to speak ill of public schools, but it would be a shame to see even one student be sent back to schools that don’t care about them.
As to BVP...can you spell SELFISH? That and BVP long an Albatross to this Town! Do they not realize that they and their Half-Baked Selfish, Me,Me, Me, approsch, and wants, are nor in the best interests of the Community...especially at their location wherein is in dispute!!
