CUMBERLAND – Students and parents from Blackstone Valley Prep High School pleaded with Planning Board members Tuesday to approve a revised expansion plan for the school, saying the inconvenience from traffic is far outweighed by its benefits to students.

Board members didn’t make final comments or take a vote, saving that for Nov. 30, but some indicated continued opposition to the expansion, agreeing with the Planning Department’s recommendation.

Tags

(1) comment

AlfaRacer98
AlfaRacer98

As to BVP...can you spell SELFISH? That and BVP long an Albatross to this Town! Do they not realize that they and their Half-Baked Selfish, Me,Me, Me, approsch, and wants, are nor in the best interests of the Community...especially at their location wherein is in dispute!!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.