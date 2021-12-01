NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Meehan Overlook at Notte Park, located off Douglas Pike, will host the town’s tree lighting and holiday festivities this Sunday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., with special guest Ron Giorgio singing Christmas carols.
From 4 to 4:30 p.m., the high school bands and choirs will perform. Santa arrives at 4:45 p.m., and the tree will be lit at 5 p.m. Visits and free photos with Santa, including digital and print copies, begin at 5:15 p.m. Sleigh rides will run throughout, and refreshments will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.