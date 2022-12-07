New truck for NP

North Providence’s new hazard response truck, left, next to Woonsocket’s similar piece of equipment.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town of North Providence recently purchased a used heavy rescue truck, allowing it to continue responding to hazardous events across the area.

North Providence is one of few fire departments in the state with such a vehicle, and the town is reimbursed for time and resources each time it is sent to another community.

