NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town of North Providence recently purchased a used heavy rescue truck, allowing it to continue responding to hazardous events across the area.
North Providence is one of few fire departments in the state with such a vehicle, and the town is reimbursed for time and resources each time it is sent to another community.
Both this truck and one acquired by Woonsocket two years ago were purchased through FEMA grants sponsored by the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency for a continuing regional response to hazardous material incidents.
The two departments are part of a regional Hazardous Materials Response Team that combines federal, state, and local resources for responding to incidents covering the northern part of the state and Blackstone Valley.
North Providence’s crew also covers the East Bay, according to Chief John Silva. Pawtucket and East Providence also have similar vehicles, said Silva.
Together, the crews respond to numerous incidents involving hazardous materials. The teams respond to leaks, unknown substances, suspicious packages, and incidents involving lithium-ion batteries.
Members are an organized group of professionals who are specifically trained to handle hazardous materials or dangerous goods in the community, businesses, or roadway settings.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said the town is proud of this state-of-the-art piece of equipment and the fact that it covers about a third of the state.
Silva said the Fire Department initially acquired an $80,000 grant, then another $35,000 grant, for $125,000 total. The town then sold an existing truck and two trailers for $35,000, allowing them to put all equipment on one truck, bringing the total money to $150,000, and the truck was purchased for $149,000.
Silva said the truck has all the equipment that responders need for decontamination and other special and structural operations, including for confined spaces such as one would find after a hurricane.
