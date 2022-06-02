SCITUATE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management warns residents to never approach bears in light of several black bear sightings in town last week.
Residents spotted a black bear on Franklin Road and on Hope Furnace Road. Residents also reported seeing the bear on Howard Avenue headed into Eagle Glen.
The Scituate Police Department requested residents and pets remain indoors with windows and doors locked when bears are spotted in town.
The RIDEM Division of Fish and Wildlife Outdoor Education explained that black bears emerge with warmer weather. The animals are naturally shy but are not opposed to a “birdseed buffet” from birdfeeders, and recommend removing bird feeders when bears are active.
Trash bins should be secured and only put on the curb on the morning of trash collections.
RIDEM said only a handful of bears live in Rhode Island, though the population is likely growing as populations increase in nearby states.
“Historically, Rhode Island was home to bears, but persecution and habitat loss drove them out around the 1800s,” according to the RIDEM website.
Through responsible management and education, residents can coexist with bears, said the RIDEM.
“If the Rhode Island community can come together to help remove human-supplied food sources like open dumpsters, bird feeders and pet food left outside, we can avoid conflicts by ensuring bears do not associate people with food,” said a RIDEM press release.
Black bears will seek out foods high in protein or fat, such as birdseed, pet food, livestock feed and garbage, according to the RIDEM.
Other preventative measures include cleaning and storing grills and alerting neighbors to bear activity. When encountering a bear, try to remain calm, back away slowly, make loud noises and try to appear big.
Do not attempt to approach the bear, turn and run, or attempt to climb a tree.
Report bear sighting to the DEM Division of Law Enforcement at 401-222-3070.
Black Bear Facts:
Black bears are the smallest of three bear species found in North America, and live typically solitary lives except during mating season. Aside from female bears with cubs, black bears are mild-tempered and typically avoid interactions with humans.
Black bears with unlimited food supplies can weigh in at over 600 pounds, but the average weight for males is 150-450 pounds for males, and 100-250 pounds for females.
Black bears can live up to 20 years, and have an exceptional sense of smell and excellent hearing, but poor eyesight.
