NORTH SMITHFIELD – As details about the municipal budget for the coming fiscal year start to come into focus, the idea of hiring a grant writer for the town may be another consideration to throw into the mix.
The last item on Monday’s Town Council agenda was a discussion by Councilor Stephen Corriveau, who read an article in The Valley Breeze last month about a particularly successful grant writer in Cumberland who had originally gotten her start in North Providence. She was paid $48,000, but has brought in $1.6 million in grants so far this fiscal year, with some applications still pending.
“There’s a lot of grants out there that we might not be aware of, and we don’t have the resources to put people front and center on that,” Corriveau pointed out.
Between the council and the Town Administrator, everyone agreed that bringing in a grant writer in some capacity was a good idea. There was a grant writer for the town at one point, but the last time in memory was under Paulette Hamilton’s administration, Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski added.
“Something to keep in mind is what’s the remuneration? Are you going to pay them a flat fee? Are you going to pay them the administrative costs associated with the grant? Different grants require different reporting,” Zwolenski said. He also differentiated the fact that a “brick and mortar grant,” which involves building and construction, has less reporting than a service-based grant that may require ongoing communication back to the grant’s source.
Zwolenski also recalled one grant that had been acquired through the work of a grant writer, who won the town LED street lights and their stanchions for over $300,000.
“Don’t hold me to this, but the gentleman that wrote it, I believe, got 10-to-15-percent. It was substantial. Well worth it,” Zwolenski said. “We’re the second community in the state to own the stanchions, the lights, the streetlights themselves.”
The question as to what form that employment might take is still a question for the council and Finance Director Cynthia DeJesus, who said that the budget committee had discussed putting money aside for a grant writer, but had difficulty coming up with a number. DeJesus suggested going through a consultant in order to keep an added employee and benefits off the town’s payroll. They could also offer a stipend, administrative fees when applicable, or hire a writer on a grant-by-grant basis.
“I really don’t know enough about it to say how much it would cost us,” DeJesus admitted.
Zwolenski also told the council that there are two large grants currently being considered at the state level, which were written and submitted by Town Planner Mark Carruolo and Assistant Town Planner Bobbi Moneghan. Zwolenski praised them for their work and their ability to fit the grant writing projects into their current work schedule, but added, “A grant writer would be ideal.”
The council agreed to look into the process further, noting that they have until the budget is approved to make a decision.
I agree that grant writing is a skill that is needed in North Smithfield. I’m not convinced that hiring one individual is the best solution however. As far back as 2014 the Budget Committee included in their report a recommendation suggesting the Town conduct an in-service program on grant writing for town employees. Although it was recommended in several annual reports, I don’t believe that ever happened and even if it did, we’ve had a fairly big turnover in staff. The rationale for this model was that grants are available in many different areas and some basic knowledge in the particular field would be helpful in writing successful grant applications. When the idea was first discussed with the Council I believe it was also suggested that an incentive program be developed which offered a monetary award (a set percentage of the grant funds awarded) to employees who were successful in obtaining grant money. Before the Town hires yet another employee, the Council should survey all other RI communities to find the most successful model. The council should research and study the pros and cons of all options such as using a consultant, tapping the skills of current employees or hiring a full time grant writer before rewarding taking any further action.
