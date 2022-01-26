NORTH PROVIDENCE – After issuing few tickets for violations of a parking ban during the first snowstorm of the year on Jan. 7, town and police officials say they won’t be so lenient during the next one.
With snow possible this weekend, residents are urged to move their cars off the street if a parking ban goes into effect or risk being ticketed by the town and having their vehicles towed.
Lombardi said there were only five or six tickets issued during the parking ban of the Jan. 7 snowstorm, “not as many as I would have liked,” as officers and other town employees repeatedly knocked on doors over 24 hours to tell residents to move their vehicles.
While the town will continue to work with residents as much as possible, he said, officials simply can’t allow this trend of disregarding the rules to continue.
“Our patience is running thin,” he said. “People need to move their car.”
Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said that the fine for keeping a car parked on the street during a parking ban in North Providence is $50. Combined with a tow bill of $120 plus overnight storage of $30, “you’re talking about a $200 bill,” said Lombardi. “I don’t want it to cost residents $200 for something they can’t seem to abide by.”
When someone stays parked in the street, it requires the plow driver to go around and then come back later, said Lombardi. In the meantime, the person clears off their car and leaves a new mess.
“It’s not fair to people who are abiding by the directive,” he said.
Officials have initiated similar crackdowns in the past, said Lombardi, including for a storm last year when some 35 cars were towed.
Part of the issue with the Jan. 7 storm was that there didn’t seem to be enough tow trucks available to adequately respond to on-street violators, as people were being towed all over the area, said the mayor.
There is no one area of town where the illegal parking is happening, he said, but “all over.” It’s bothersome, said the mayor, that it seems to be the same people all the time.
“We can’t continue to operate this way,” he said.
