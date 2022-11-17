NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town of North Smithfield will hire William O’Gara to conduct an independent investigation into Donna Rovedo’s claims of sexual harassment by Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.
After a lengthy closed-door session Monday, Councilor Paul Vadenais put forward the motion to hire legal representation to conduct the investigation into the claims in a pending lawsuit from Zwolenski’s former assistant.
William O’Gara, of Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC, specializes in sexual harassment and workplace disputes.
Rovedo previously filed suit against the administrator claiming emotional distress due to a work environment that consisted of sexual harassment, including comments made in front of a human resource employee she claims did nothing about it. Rovedo accused Zwolenski of asking for a sexual favor in exchange for a birthday gift, as well as making hand gestures and sexualized jokes.
As Monday’s executive session was adjourned, a second special meeting regarding three agenda items was postponed. A police contract that was scheduled for a public hearing was continued to Nov. 21.
“No one’s really seen this contract or the paperwork, so how can we really get comments from the public. I only got it on Wednesday, so we’re kind of stretching the timeline on this,” said Vadenais. Vadenais made a motion to have the town’s labor attorney, Vincent Ragosta Jr., view the contract and give a second opinion, which was approved.
Council President John Beauregard thanked police officers who came to the meeting, assuring them that there will be a vote on the contract at the next meeting.
The council also approved an amendment to the Local 937 North Smithfield town employees’ contract. Capt. Russell Ridge of the North Smithfield Police Department told the council that Chief Tim Lafferty and the department are looking to put together a pool of two or three dispatchers who would be willing to come in and work if called. These per diem workers would not be specifically scheduled.
“We’re running into issues with, you know, possibly 16 hours of shifts that can’t be covered due to vacation and sickness. It kind of puts a tax on the bodies, people coming in on their days off,” said Ridge.
Per diem workers would come in last when it comes to chances at overtime, below full-time and part-time workers. The least amount of training would be 40 hours at $15 hour.
Beauregard asked if it’s gotten to the point where the department has run out of employees to contact.
“We’re experiencing times where it could, especially on weekends when it’s tough,” said Ridge.
“If a part timer calls out ... the budget is already there for per diem folks. It’s a really good safeguard,” said Zwolenski.
Three individuals had expressed interest that day, according to Ridge.
(1) comment
I think, since the lawsuit is suing both the town of North Smithfield and Paul Zwolenski, Paul should pay half the legal fee in his defense. Why do we also need to hire another lawyer when the town has insurance with the Trust and the Trust lawyer should be handling the case and bearing the expense. If the Trust does not have the expertise to handle the case then they should be hiring an expert at there cost. Insurance companies are always looking to cut losses and in this case the cost was mounting so they asked the council to pick up the tab. But it is easy for a town council to make a decision to pay the cost since they just pass the expense to the taxpayer. If this was a private business they would be insisting that the insurance company pay the cost. Just like your car insurance if you get into an accident. This decision shows the lack of experience and knowledge in these situations that is evident with the current town council.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.