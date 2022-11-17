NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town of North Smithfield will hire William O’Gara to conduct an independent investigation into Donna Rovedo’s claims of sexual harassment by Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski.

After a lengthy closed-door session Monday, Councilor Paul Vadenais put forward the motion to hire legal representation to conduct the investigation into the claims in a pending lawsuit from Zwolenski’s former assistant.

I think, since the lawsuit is suing both the town of North Smithfield and Paul Zwolenski, Paul should pay half the legal fee in his defense. Why do we also need to hire another lawyer when the town has insurance with the Trust and the Trust lawyer should be handling the case and bearing the expense. If the Trust does not have the expertise to handle the case then they should be hiring an expert at there cost. Insurance companies are always looking to cut losses and in this case the cost was mounting so they asked the council to pick up the tab. But it is easy for a town council to make a decision to pay the cost since they just pass the expense to the taxpayer. If this was a private business they would be insisting that the insurance company pay the cost. Just like your car insurance if you get into an accident. This decision shows the lack of experience and knowledge in these situations that is evident with the current town council.

