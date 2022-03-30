CUMBERLAND/LINCOLN – Each year, the five “tubes” at the Pratt Dam on the Blackstone River, located behind Stop & Shop at the Cumberland/Lincoln line, inevitably become clogged with trees, branches and debris.
The natural occurrence, as wood floats downstream and gets lodged sideways, has led members of the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone to stage annual volunteer clear-outs, complete with heavy equipment and a donation jar nearby, for the past two decades.
The initiative has meant less flooding in the area, particularly for Hope Global upstream, and enhanced safety at a dangerous spot. There have been multiple fatalities here involving inexperienced paddlers, and safety personnel have completed multiple rescues of people getting stuck in this area of the rushing river.
This week, Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais and his team were planning to clear out the debris, bringing along a basin truck for the job.
“We’re going to be doing that every year,” Vadenais told The Breeze. “In the fall we’ll revisit it so it’s clear for winter.”
Crews were initially planning to be accompanied by monitoring fire personnel for the work on Monday, but the job was postponed due to cold. Vadenais said the work would be put off to Thursday of this week, March 31.
Vadenais said he looked at various jobs with departing DPW Director Bob Anderson before he left, and this was one of the projects they thought could come under the town’s management.
“I saw it and said, yep, we’ve got to get that done,” he said.
Work is being coordinated with the town of Lincoln, which owns half of the dam, said Vadenais. The Blackstone River Bikeway crosses the dam.
According to the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone, often known as the Valley Boys, clearing of the dam has been one of their most difficult stewardship projects, requiring a huge support network to make sure it’s done safely.
“Our first cleaning of the dam ‘the tubes’ started in early 2000’s when we saw a need to eliminate the debris,” states the group’s website. “We knew that cleaning the dam would help prevent upstream flooding while keeping the river safe for paddlers.”
It describes the “epic” clean-out of 2019, when a 20-foot wall of debris had built up over two years after the 2018 work was called off due to heavy flooding.
