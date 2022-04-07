CUMBERLAND/LINCOLN – With help from a basin truck used to clean out drainage systems, town crews last Thursday made quick work of the logjam at the Pratt Dam, enhancing safety and helping the Blackstone River run freely through its five tubes.
Frank Matta, past president of the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone, admitted he didn’t believe town workers, led by Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais, would be able to complete the job his group had done annually for the past 21 years.
“They did a fabulous job,” he said. “Well done, much appreciated.”
The Breeze reported last week that Vadenais said the town would take over the job, which is considered important for both maintaining public safety for canoers and kayakers, and preventing flooding in the area.
Town workers had originally planned to clear out the branches three days earlier, but the work was put off to March 31 due to cold weather.
