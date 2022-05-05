LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board is considering an application to build five, two-story townhouses at the corner of Smithfield and Higginson avenues. The board met on Wednesday, April 27 to consider three projects, including the application for townhouses by Jorica Development.
The 16,000 square foot lot, now vacant, was previously a gas station. Town Planner Al Ranaldi said the land has been remediated to make way for construction.
Going into last week’s meeting, most concerns raised by the Planning Board’s Technical Review Committee had been met, including parking, snow and trash removal. One outstanding question was how many units would be deed-restricted as affordable, and the TRC cautioned the Planning Board against moving forward with the application without that piece being solidified.
Attorney John Shekarchi, on behalf of Jorica Development, said they’ve been communicating back and forth with the town to “fine tune” their plans.
Ranaldi advocated for multiple affordable units, but Shekarchi said they’ve so far agreed to one.
There was some discussion about the busy intersection of Smithfield and Higginson avenues, and whether new residents would have a difficult time pulling in and out of their parking lot. One board member said townhouses were hard to visualize in that spot.
The board also heard from We Dig Investments LLC about The Fairgrounds subdivision planned for Kendall Drive near Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort.
Those plans call for five residential lots to be turned into ten, accessed via a new cul-de-sac. There is one existing home in the development. The developer indicated that they’ll be opting to pay a fee in lieu of affordable housing.
Ranaldi said the applicant needed to address two outstanding items to move forward. As a result of fully engineering the plans, two new waiver requests resulted.
The board expressed some concerns after learning that the applicant plans to sell the “build ready” lots to another developer when the planning process is complete.
The application is headed to a public hearing next month.
The Planning Board had a public hearing last week for Maple Realty LLC. The company is looking to add 24,000 square feet of storage to their 50,000 square foot existing building in Lincoln, which is the local headquarters of GEM Plumbing and Heating.
In general, Ranaldi said it’s a “rather simple” application, since it’s only storage. The TRC feels that the majority of technical requirements have been addressed already, and storm water management was the only outlying issue.
During the public hearing, one neighbor on Wilbur Road pointed out the fact that the property was part of a Hunt Chemical Superfund site and that soil testing is no longer done there. She was worried that construction might disturb the site, contaminating her well and the headwaters of the Moshassuck River.
The company said they haven’t been required to do testing on the site for decades, since the entire site was capped and will not be disrupted.
Another resident was concerned about additional tractor trailer trucks coming and going.
A Maple Realty representative said they don’t anticipate an increase in traffic, and that they’re simply looking to consolidate storage into one building. They’d want to start building immediately after approval, with the goal of finishing around this winter.
