NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s two bookend village districts will soon feature redesigned street banners as part of a 2022 program meant to promote community pride and local business interests.
Mayor Charles Lombardi says the banner program, through the company Community Showcase Banners, dresses up the Marieville and Centredale business districts that give many visitors their first impression of the town.
“It is without question, these banners have helped us reinforce our brand, brighten and invigorate our business districts, and drive attention to our local merchants and organizations,” wrote the mayor to business owners. “I feel it is safe to say, this initiative does a great job of showcasing our community’s economic vitality and the support of our local businesses and organizations.”
Because of how well the program has done since it was founded in 2016, the town qualified for a redesign from the public safety complex theme. The new banners will feature the Centredale roundabout clock.
The banners will not be funded by the town, Lombardi emphasizes, but paid for by those who agree to the nearly $1,000 cost to sponsor and put them up. He said he expects them to be installed within the next month or six weeks.
During a Nov. 17 meeting, the School Committee discussed participating in the program after receiving a solicitation letter.
Member Rod DaSilva asked whether it was budgeted, or if other departments were involved. Supt. Joseph Goho said he wasn’t sure, but that various businesses in town are participating.
The matter was tabled as school officials sought to learn more about whether other town departments would be involved in purchasing their own banners.
Lombardi said there was some thought that he was involved in sending out the letters, but it was a process entirely carried out by the company. He said he told school officials that this is targeted for local businesses, and that they are not expected to participate.
Supt. Joseph Goho said this week that school officials haven’t given any more thought to sponsoring a banner after the mayor informed them that there’s no expectation that they sponsor one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.