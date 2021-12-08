CUMBERLAND – Toys for Tots will hold its second annual toy drive in Cumberland this Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at Physical Therapy of Cumberland, 1764 Mendon Road. Toys will be donated to the Cumberland Happy Basket Program as well as other local charities.
Gifts, toys, and clothes are needed for children age infant to 13 years olds. All donations should be unwrapped to aid volunteers in distribution.
John Johnson, of Happy Baskets, said there’s a long list of children needing presents this year. Last year’s inaugural event was very successful, he said, with lots of “really nice toys and top-notch stuff.”
Happy Baskets helps ensure that families in need in Cumberland receive food baskets and toys over the holidays. The program, which delivered its first basket in 1992, has distributed more than 15,000 baskets over the past 29 years.
There are more sponsors this year, said Johnson, which is a great thing.
Sponsors for this toy drive include Physical Therapy of Cumberland, Dean Warehouse Services, Navigant Bank, Cumberland Beagle Club, IDS System and Ray Family, KC’s Burgers, Angelo’s Pizza of Cumberland, Local 271 International Laborers Union Providence, RI, Italo- American Club Cranston, RI as well as the Cumberland Fire and Police departments.
Dec. 6 was technically the deadline to sign a child up for gifts, so organizers could do adequate planning, but Johnson said he’ll continue to take requests at 401-487-1282 or hbprogram@gmail.com.
