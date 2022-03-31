NORTH SMITHFIELD – Conflicting information and heated comments surrounding use of the new North Smithfield track and field resulted in a resignation on Monday afternoon.
Chase Fuller, former Parks and Recreation Commission member, emailed other commission members explaining his reasoning and formally submitting his resignation, writing, “I think that everyone here has contributed in meaningful ways to the town, and I feel truly privileged to be a part of that. However, recently I’ve been in the spotlight for my advocacy, and I believe that I was not treated fairly or with respect by some elected officials. This has, I believe, impeded my ability to build a community around town, and I no longer find joy in being a part of this town’s governance.”
In the email, Fuller explained that his driving motivation for joining the commission was a call to serve others, which he has felt dating back to senior year of high school, when he made the decision to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps instead of attending college following 9/11. He has also worked with the American Red Cross through AmeriCorps, and currently works for an athletic shoe company and helps to promote active and healthy living.
“When I volunteered for Parks and Rec and was appointed to the position, I thought it would be one of the least political commissions you could be appointed to,” Fuller told The Breeze on Tuesday, expressing his discomfort at being painted as a divisive figure.
The Breeze reported on March 24 that there were growing complaints and frustrations from residents about whether or not they were allowed to use the new track when it was not in use by the school or for other events. That same day, the school released guidelines for track use, which allowed for public use before 7 a.m. on school days, and dawn to dusk on the weekends. Residents may park in the lower lot near the school cafeteria, and must clean up trash they bring.
Currently, though, the concession stand is under construction and track access will be limited until it’s complete, North Smithfield Town Council President John Beauregard told The Breeze on Tuesday. Beauregard guessed that the root of the problem was not getting information out to people, and said the track should probably have been open for use between its completion and the start of concession stand construction.
It was reported in the March 24 Breeze article that Fuller felt as though the track was discussed with “coded language” and that “people don’t want people who don’t look like them” to use the track. Elected officials and residents commented on the article. James Lombardi III, chairman of the School Committee, said he would begin an investigation into Fuller’s claim that he had been verbally berated for trying to use the track in December, and clarified that the track was paid for “100 percent by the School Department.”
Lombardi told The Breeze on Tuesday that he would be willing to go forward with that investigation, but someone would need to ask for it to be done. He also affirmed that it’s been clear from day one that there would be public use of the track, regardless of conflicting opinions during public meetings.
“The School Committee welcomes public use,” he said.
On Fuller’s resignation, Lombardi said, “It’s unfortunate that he resigned. Volunteering is very difficult, I wish him the best.”
Beauregard also commented on the March 24 article, expressing frustration that Fuller “felt the need to inject race into this issue,” affirming his position that a live construction site was the issue, not whether or not the track should be used by residents. He ended his comment, “It is troubling to me that a member of our Parks and Rec Committee and a board member of the North Smithfield Democratic Committee feels the way he does about the residents of this town.”
Beauregard told The Breeze that he didn’t think there was any reason for Fuller to resign if he learned from it.
“I think he said something uncalled for, there was no basis for that, but if you learned a lesson from that, then let’s move on.”
“Over the weekend, people waxed poetic about how I should have raised issues relating to my advocacy with them rather than in public,” Fuller wrote in his resignation letter. “The truth is, and everyone here should know this, but I did just that, I went to the School Committee, we discussed the issue during our February call and had it added to our official agenda, and I continued to correspond with a member of the School Committee, all well before (the press) reached out to discuss the matter. For better or worse, we only got results after the press was involved, and I don’t regret my actions for a minute.”
