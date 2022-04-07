CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Traffic Commission is hoping the town will install seven permanent speed bumps along Reservoir Road.
Speeding was significantly reduced after temporary speed bumps were installed along the roadway, members of the commission said on Tuesday.
Before the town took action, Cumberland Police Officer Stephen Bannister said data showed a significant amount of motor vehicle traffic and “excessive” speeding.
“Traffic rates were about the same, but speeding on the road significantly decreased when the speed bumps were installed,” said Bannister.
The town has been collecting traffic data along Reservoir Road since last year. Bannister said he looked at every single citation issued along Reservoir after residents reached out to complain about egregious speeding, noise and other issues.
More than 200 vehicles were stopped for speeding last year on Reservoir, where the posted limit is 25 mph. Bannister said it’s typical for vehicles to travel over 40 mph in the area.
Officers stopped four vehicles for going 50 mph last year, five for going 51 mph, two for going 52 mph, one at 54 mph, one at 56 mph and five going 57 mph. Two drivers were traveling at 60 mph, one at 61 and one at 62.
Most notably, Bannister said one driver was arrested last April for going 92 mph on Reservoir Road.
Most residents who spoke during Tuesday’s meeting were in favor of the permanent speed bumps, though some said seven seemed “excessive.”
The commission explained that, based on tests with the temporary speed bumps, drivers were still breaking the law when they tried having only three. On the flip side, he said they were initially looking at adding up to 15, but scaled the number back for public safety reasons.
Andrew Hayes said traffic is “definitely down” since the speed bumps were put in, although he’s still witnessed some late-night drag racing. Bannister said he spent four hours on Reservoir stopping speeding drivers on Friday night.
Other residents said they support the traffic-calming measures, but were worried about emergency vehicles getting to their homes quickly if need be.
The commission said the speed bumps they’re seeking would be similar to the one on Lonesome Pine Road off Abbott Run Valley. Sarah King said that speed bumps are minimally invasive and would not be detrimental to town services like public safety and public works.
One resident said last summer, the first with speed bumps installed, was one of the most peaceful she’s had.
Based on the data, the commission voted unanimously to suggest to the Town Council the installation of seven permanent speed bumps along Reservoir Road.
