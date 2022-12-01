CUMBERLAND – A year after the town streamlined its fledgling traffic management program, physical changes to calm local speeding beyond police enforcement have mostly stalled.

The Traffic Management Group, formed to field petitions from residents for changes and take them through the process toward implementation, if needed, hasn’t met since April 5, when speed humps on Reservoir Road were up for discussion. Those were later approved and then installed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.