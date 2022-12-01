CUMBERLAND – A year after the town streamlined its fledgling traffic management program, physical changes to calm local speeding beyond police enforcement have mostly stalled.
The Traffic Management Group, formed to field petitions from residents for changes and take them through the process toward implementation, if needed, hasn’t met since April 5, when speed humps on Reservoir Road were up for discussion. Those were later approved and then installed.
Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King, a member of the committee, said there is no timeline for the return of committee activities, noting that the town is currently operating without a traffic officer after Officer Stephen Bannister left to take a job in Florida.
The town passed a traffic-calming policy in the spring of 2020, and it was refined to reduce steps late last year. The town has conducted traffic studies on about 16 roadways to this point, making a number of changes, including signs telling drivers what their speed is on Abbott Run Valley Road. Other actions have included adding stop signs on Hines Road, codifying existing stop signs into law for enforceability, and adding more enforcement activity.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said Capt. Chris Iozzi is currently overseeing the division, and he plans to work with him to tie up some loose ends related to studies that already took place, such as restriping on North Attleboro Road and data analysis on Abbott Run Valley Road, but there’s currently been no officer identified to replace Bannister.
Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais is also leaving the job as of Dec. 6, he said, so the lack of progress currently is mostly related to lack of personnel. He said any “righting of that ship” will probably occur after Dec. 6.
His personal feeling, said Mutter, is that if the town is really going to be serious about this effort, some budget money needs to be put toward calming traffic, with “some professional help.”
These are complicated issues, he said, and the town’s approach can always be tweaked, not that those who have done the work to this point haven’t done a good job.
On the town’s initiative to start installing sidewalks, Mutter said he’s still waiting for a study to come back from Pare Corp., which is overdue. He said there’s been talk about putting some American Rescue Plan Act seed money toward the work, and he still likes the idea of treating sidewalks like utilities, having people who live along them contribute toward their installation.
The town’s primary goal with its traffic-calming efforts is ensuring that Cumberland is a safe community in which to live, work and play, and doing it in a structured way. Initial steps used previously included reporting the problem by filling out a request form, completing a neighborhood petition, and attending a traffic management meeting to discuss data and findings. The role of the police is to verify if a concern after it’s brought forward, as well as the effectiveness of solutions implemented.
