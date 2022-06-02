CUMBERLAND – Some aspects of a traffic and circulation plan at Blackstone Valley Prep High School on Broad Street have been improved, a peer reviewer told the Cumberland Planning Board last week, but there are still a number of concerns, particularly around enforcement.
Changes did not move the needle on the Planning Department’s recommendation to deny the high school’s master plan for its expansion, and at the May 25 meeting, no members of the board spoke in support of the plan to expand the charter school serving students from Cumberland, Pawtucket, Lincoln and Central Falls.
That said, BVP attorney Michael Resnick said during a five-hour meeting where tensions boiled over at several points, he’s always been a positive person and he does see some progress here toward finding a resolution everyone can live with.
After a number of arguments between town officials and the applicant, many around process and definitions, the board eventually continued the matter to June 23.
Several BVP students spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, sharing what the school means to them and their families. Cumberland resident and student Matthew Silva said the school has given him a sense of community and a place where he can feel comfortable and advocate for his learning. He spoke of dedicated teachers who care about his individual learning, which he said would simply not be the same in a large public high school. Silva said BVP tackles issues head-on and in the right way, and as a student and resident, he believes it would be wrong to assume they can’t do it again with the traffic plan.
Another sophomore student shared how BVP helps her to be herself as a place full of amazing and caring people. Another said denying the school the chance to expand would be a negative for the students from the four communities it represents, hurting the next generation of students there.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens shared with the board how there were some items discussed at the Technical Review Committee level on enforceability of conditions, including making BVP subject to zoning under Municipal Court and granting a path to allow the town to enforce conditions, including a $10,000 account to pay traffic and parking fines.
Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said she can’t see a path where the planning conditions could be enforced. She said BVP has already failed to live up to conditions with its existing high school, which was approved in 2016 with a maximum enrollment of 330 but now has 403 students. The town couldn’t legally put a lien on the school or shut it down, she said.
There was also concern from the board that BVP could increase the new proposed limit of 550 students with Town Council approval, and Morris Salvatore said that a mayor actually has unilateral authority under state statute to increase that enrollment without council approval.
Planning staff said the board should also be concerned about impacts to Broad Street and existing businesses, where there are multiple grant-funded improvements happening and three major projects in the works, including the redevelopment of Ann & Hope, the Naushon Mill, and St. Patrick Church. Eroding of traffic in the neighborhoods is a valid and legitimate concern for the future of the area, said Stevens.
Planner Glenn Modica said planners stand by their recommendation that the expansion and traffic management plan that comes with it would have a negative impact on the built environment and be inconsistent with the town’s goals, and that the master plan be denied.
BVP made a number of concessions prior to the May 25 meeting, including agreeing that they would hire a full-time school resource officer to share between its schools in the area and BF Norton Elementary School, issuing colored stickers to families for each of three pickup areas, and issuing 30 parking passes to students. They also mentioned renewing a lease for parking at the Cadillac Mills and possibly using a small lot off Broad Street and Maple Street for parking or donating it back to the town.
Resnick said they believed the concessions would address concerns about the traffic situation around the school. Though there’s disagreement about past violations, they agreed to have a minimum of eight monitors on site. The school resource officer would also be present at all times to work with and oversee monitors, and the school would be open to seeking approvals for “no parking” signs.
In addition to being subject to Municipal Court or Superior Court, he said, the charter high school would be open to an agreement on paying attorney fees as part of a “powerful agreement.” Resnick said the agreement is superfluous, as the town already has the ability to issue a cease and desist order and take the school to court to compel conditions.
Resnick said the board is not an enforcement body and should not be considering a history of violations in its decision. Morris Salvatore said members should decide for themselves based in part on the history of prior violations.
Tim Thompson, traffic engineer with Pare Corp., gave a lengthy summary on changes to traffic flow with planned improvements on site, including “no decrease in level of service,” significant improvement over existing conditions, and signal timing adjustments at two intersections. He noted that there was some confusion about maneuvering between lanes at the school, and he said that would only happen if authorized.
Josh Falk, principal at BVP, presented videos showing smooth pick-up and drop-off at the school, but board members said that they depicted something different than what they’ve seen at the school.
Michael DeMatteo, COO of the school, said BVP is a school of choice “where we set the rules,” and families are more prone to listening to rules as a result.
Bob Clinton, of peer reviewer VHB, gave his analysis, saying there were some positive improvements brought about by revised plans and some negative aspects that are still cause for concern. Adding a school resource officer would be a big benefit, he said, though the one negative there would be that they couldn’t be at multiple schools at once and there is less compliance when an officer is absent. He said it’s also a good point that students at a school such as this are more compliant than at other schools because “it’s an honor to go to the school.”
Clinton said double stacking of vehicles is still a concern, as well as having 7-foot loading areas between cars that would differ based on doors being open and the size of vehicles.
Chairman David Coutu noted that video of traffic conditions at BVP elementary schools shows monitors holding students’ hands, something that wouldn’t happen at the high school level, and there is a natural tendency to “scoot between cars.”
Resnick said BVP’s experts wouldn’t be opposed to working with the peer reviewer to address remaining issues. He urged the board to approve the conceptual master plan and have traffic issues ironed out further at the preliminary plan stage.
Morris Salvatore urged the board not to do that, saying that “very important vested rights” are granted with approval of a master plan. Resnick then disagreed, saying that if the applicant can’t prove that they can do the project in a way that doesn’t have an adverse impact on the environment, the addition will never be built. The concept of a peer reviewer engaging with the applicant on a better plan, something town officials have opposed, is a common practice in projects he’s been a part of, he said.
Morris said she wouldn’t risk approving a master plan in hopes that refinement would happen at the preliminary plan stage. Coutu agreed, saying he’s learned the final plan stage is really a “rubber stamp,” where preliminary is more of the final stage where not much else changes.
Stevens said the board should take into consideration that BVP is trying to expand from the 330 students the school originally received approvals for to 550, not from the current 403 to 550.
Board members, already showing irritation after months of haggling over traffic issues, grew especially upset when Resnick declined to allow them to accept professional planner Doug McLean as a qualified expert without having to hear all of his qualifications, something they noted is standard practice for people they deal with frequently.
Stevens and others said McLean’s use of pictures from around the neighborhood to show how BVP will clean it up was also inappropriate, saying that if the expert had consulted with the town, he would have learned that there are beautification efforts that will encompass some of those properties, or that some of the properties referenced have been in families for a long time.
Board member Isabel Reis criticized the school for a lack of greenery added to the property because there’s no space for it. Member Roy Costa corrected McLean on his assertion that the school expansion would not cost local residents any money, saying the town currently contributes nearly $4 million annually to the school. McLean then explained that he was referring to direct costs related to this project.
Stevens also noted that he would like planner to get some credit for the architecture of the current school, saying they were the ones who argued for it to be more distinctive. He also slammed BVP representatives for offering “a tiny urbanized lot” to the town as a seeming offset for taking over the former Currier Park with its school.
Board member Harry MacDonald criticized Resnick for his repeated calls for Pare and VHB to work together on a better plan, saying it’s “not going to happen.”
Several residents spoke in favor and against the proposed addition to the school and reconfigured traffic plan on site.
Barbara Paquette, of 4 Elizabeth St. and a longtime teacher at Mercymount, said the traffic situation in the neighborhood is terrible, saying she’s been stuck in her car as buses park alongside her. She said Elizabeth Street is a danger as a cut-through to Macondray Street. Paquette took issue with the “hellhole” characterization of the neighborhood, saying this is a wonderful community here that didn’t always have these traffic problems.
Matthew Silva then spoke again, saying traffic issues are going to be addressed and appealing to members to allow the school to address concerns.
A mother of multiple BVP students then said she’s lived here her whole life and it was always somewhat congested. She now lives off Nate Whipple Highway, she said, and it only takes about 17 minutes to get here. Reconstruction of Broad Street continues to be a significant factor in traffic issues, she said.
Gina Silva, Matthew’s mother, said she’s been around long enough to see traffic complaints at each of her children’s BVP schools, but she’s also seen those complaints addressed one after another. She said the same will happen at the high school.
Resnick then went back and forth with town officials on what the applicant is seeking, first saying that they didn’t plan on submitting any additional testimony at later meetings and then, when his clients eventually allowed a two-week extension on the timeline for a decision to July 31, asking that they be allowed to submit more testimony.
MacDonald was among those who said they were frustrated with the process and didn’t expect anything to change with additional meetings, but Morris Salvatore discouraged them from taking a vote that night because they need to present thorough findings with any decision.
Stevens, growing frustrated at a lengthy discussion on whether BVP representatives would allow an extension on the timeline, said the applicant has provided no evidence that there is anything to look forward to in terms of items that might change officials’ minds, and “it’s a little offensive to be nickel and dimed” on trying to set up a special meeting that they’re not even obligated to hold, saying he doesn’t know why BVP isn’t being flexible.
“I mean, this is ridiculous. I’ve been practicing for 30 years and I’ve never participated in this kind of chaos,” said Stevens.
Member Kenneth Bush told Resnick that he seemed a bit eager for a vote that evening “after speaking with your boss,” to which Resnick then retorted that it was his client he was conferring with, not his boss.
After initially declining to agree to an extension on the window for a decision, Resnick then conferred with BVP representatives again and they agreed to extend the deadline by two weeks as long as they can provide additional testimony at the next meeting. He said he sees no reason why this matter can’t be resolved far earlier than the end of July.
