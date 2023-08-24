CUMBERLAND – Town officials are asking the Rhode Island Department of Transportation for a study of traffic at the Diamond Hill Road/Route 295 roundabouts, as well as new signage reminding motorists of the simple rule of the road here.
Town Councilor Scott Schmitt presented a resolution at an Aug. 16 council meeting directing the director of Public Works to ask for the study and signage.
He said a resident indicated again that drivers still aren’t aware of proper protocols, so the sign requested from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation would indicate that drivers inside the roundabout have the right of way.
The resolution states that officials want to keep all residents safe, and the signage would contribute to that goal.
From last July through July of this year, according to data provided by the local Police Department in response to Schmitt’s request, there were five crashes in the south roundabout and two crashes in the north roundabout, said Schmitt, including one of the two in the north roundabout because caused by someone having a medical event. Those numbers give an indication that perhaps drivers aren’t completely in tune with the rules, he said.
Previous reporting showed that crashes diminished here after drivers became accustomed to the new traffic pattern.
As reported by The Breeze in October 2020, in the five or so months after the roundabouts first opened from Sept. 13, 2019 to Jan. 16, 2020, there were 11 total crashes in the area of the roundabouts as drivers became accustomed to the new pattern, but from Jan. 17 to Sept. 29 of 2020, there were five total crashes in or very near the roundabouts.
