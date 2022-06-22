ethan SHOREY
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The latest deliberations on a plan to add 24 condo homes on Marconi Street brought a familiar result: anger about a proposal residents say would disrupt their quality of life and the safety of the neighborhood.
A roomful of residents at a June 8 Planning Board meeting cheered often at criticisms of the project from familiar North Providence developer Armand Cortellesso.
The board ended up approving a two-month continuance of the matter pending a traffic study, which the developer agreed to pay for. Member Shane Piche said a traffic study will give the board the independent analysis it needs to determine the project’s impact on the neighborhood.
Offering a rebuttal to various concerns from residents, including on density and traffic in this mostly single-family neighborhood, attorney Jack McGreen said the comments being made were “master plan comments,” not ones typically made at the more detailed preliminary plan stage. This project meets all the basic standards as hashed out during the more conceptual master plan stage, said McGreen. Remaining matters to be sorted out, after vesting already occurred at the master plan level, revolve around drainage and other finer details needed to be in compliance, he said.
Speaking to the developer, Piche asked him to be reflective in asking himself what goes through his mind when he sees a roomful of people so vehemently opposed to another of his projects. He said Cortellesso should be doing more to work with neighbors and the town on a project that works for everyone, not just “stuffing it where they really don’t want it,” a comment that drew loud cheers from those in attendance.
McGreen objected to the characterization of the plan “stuffing” the units into the neighborhood, saying though there was no “100 percent resolution” with neighbors, there were several meetings on the size of the building and efforts to make the units look more like houses than condos as they were shrunk down.
McGreen said Cortellesso also took offense at suggestions from residents that he’s been driving by and smirking at the neighborhood, saying that simply hasn’t happened. On resident concerns about 60 new parking spaces used by residents in six buildings, he said that’s the number that’s required and many won’t be filled on a daily basis.
Traci Taglione, of Rockwell Street, said that if this project is approved, her home will be sandwiched between two “grossly oversized buildings.” She said this project will hurt the integrity and fabric of this neighborhood, asking that the town push for 10 single-family homes instead.
Taglione said residents deserve a development complementing what’s here, not 800-square-foot homes for single people with all the unwanted activity and traffic that would bring.
“Our lives are going to be severely impacted,” she said.
Lenty Gordon, of 40 Marconi St., said she can only imagine the “disaster” that awaits by adding “60 more cars.” Families moved here to have a better life, she said, and this isn’t going to benefit them in any way. She cited the crowded nature of the neighborhood, including the narrowness of a paper street targeted to be incorporated.
Other residents complained about the impact of added traffic, also pointing out issues with one of Cortellesso’s properties targeted to be part of the development. McGreen said those issues were related to squatters being in the building without the developer’s knowledge, and when he learned of the situation, he quickly moved to have it boarded up. Residents, including Gordon, disputed that this was an isolated incident.
McGreen also disputed that there’s not enough space here for traffic and circulation.
Bob Bevilacqua, of 50 Puritan St., said he understands that progress needs to be made, but this project is simply too much for the available space. There’s been too much cramming condos into North Providence, he said, and it’s time to scale that trend back.
“This is just too much,” he said.
Parrys Delacruz, of 47 Marconi St., said she and her family thought they had the best of luck when they purchased a wonderful starter home in this neighborhood last year, and with the exception of the issues at the one home, it’s been a mostly pleasant experience. The town will be giving up control by allowing this project, she said, including a “flurry of activity none of us have asked for” with the addition of 24 units and 60 parking spaces.
Delacruz, who moved here from a predominantly multi-family area of Pawtucket, said she’s now considering relocating as a result of this project. She said the current dead-end street is just too narrow for the project and already doesn’t feel overly safe.
