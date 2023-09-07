GLOCESTER – No changes were made to the Foster-Glocester Regional School District’s policy affecting students who identify as transgender, non-conforming, or transitioning Tuesday night. Attendees on both sides of the issue came in numbers to defend their viewpoints.
As the School Committee went through regular business, such as congratulating the freshman track and field team for winning the state championship, people looked over drafted comments preparing to give the board a piece of their mind.
Member Brendan Mara said the policy subcommittee reviewed the district’s transgender policy, which is available on the district website, and found that it was in conformance with state law and needed no changes. Further, he said, the state is going to review all local education agency transgender policies and release reports to districts with findings.
As the policy remains, students may not be discriminated against due to their gender identity or expression, sex, or sexual orientation, and it allows any student to use whichever restroom they feel most comfortable using. There are separate male and female bathrooms in the school, as well as single-use stalls available.
Should a district not follow state guidelines and regulations, the Rhode Island Department of Education could pull funding. Mara said the state “constantly” threatens to pull funding for Ponaganset schools.
“The state guidelines do not have wiggle room that we are aware of,” he said.
Shelley Pezza, co-chairperson of the committee, said she heard the concerns of attendees, many of whom were not from the Foster or Glocester, and said she holds a responsibility to taxpayers to maintain RIDE funding. She added that the district must follow Title IX policies and not discriminate based on gender or sexual identity, just as with race or religious beliefs.
Pezza said the district will try to get another interpretation of the state’s regulations.
PHS graduate Alex Haynes spoke in support of the LGBTQ community and said that respect for people who are transgender, non-conforming, or transitioning costs nothing. He said the trans movement here, and the LGBTQ community has been part of the community since the beginning of time.
“It should be possible to make something so that everyone can co-exist,” Haynes said.
Charles Poirier, a former biology teacher for more than 40 years, said he is opposed to the idea of biological males in women’s bathrooms. Poirier said schools should be more transparent and teach students the dangers of chemical and surgical “mutilation” from transitioning, and that some transitioned people grow to feel remorseful about their decisions.
“The only trans I want to talk about is transparency,” Poirier said.
Poirier said girls have the right to safety, and the solution is single-use stalls for those who identify as a different gender than what they were born as. He said safety is the paramount issue.
“Kids come first,” he said.
Becky Pellegrino spoke in support of the LGBTQ community. She said she likes the current policy and said she spoke to her children, who also appreciate it. Pellegrino added that she and others, including students, may be afraid to speak out after one student who spoke up previously received a threat for speaking in support of non-discriminatory policies.
“It’s scary to speak your mind if you’re a liberal,” Pellegrino said.
Nicole Solas said school attorney Mary Ann Carroll was wrong to advise the board that state guidelines are binding. Solas said RIDE can’t force the district to adopt policies, and the district is allowed to debate with RIDE.
Solas added that the district does not have to open up students to the possibility of sexual assault in restrooms, a situation that could cause permanent psychological damage to students. She added that parents are going to sue the district, to which many attendees applauded.
