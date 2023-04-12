NORTH PROVIDENCE – Since a late February airing of a show on apparent haunted happenings at the North Providence Union Free Library, Director Stefanie Blankenship says they’ve drawn intrigued interest from people far and wide.
“Some patrons have been asking, but mostly it is people from around the country and even outside of the U.S. who watch ‘Kindred Spirits,’” she told The Breeze. “They are very interested to know what we’ve done since filming and if more activity is happening.”
In the piece on “Kindred Spirits,” co-stars Amy Bruni and Adam Berry explored the case of a former trustee, one-time North Providence High School English teacher the late Herbert Hopkins, who was seemingly upset over not getting enough credit for the history room at the library, instead seeing it go to the late former Mayor Sal Mancini.
Asked if they’ve continued to see odd things happen, Blankenship said more strange occurrences still happen upstairs and in her office than downstairs in the history room.
“Still very odd,” she said.
Blankenship said one woman from Arizona called because she saw the name Frank Angell (the man Town Hall is named after) on something in the episode, and it turns out she is a very distant relative of his. Big in real estate at one time, Angell also served as town treasurer, tax assessor, and town clerk.
“We have a lot of social media feedback, which is great,” said Blankenship.
One of the wildest haunted happenings described by Blankenship is the case of the cups that fly off the tray in the library and land upright on the floor, a bizarre scenario she said was caught on surveillance video. The Breeze has requested a copy of that video, which Blankenship said she’s trying to secure.
