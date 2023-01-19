great rd 2
Buy Now

This small building at 365 Great Road in Lincoln may become home to a dog grooming business, if plans are approved.

LINCOLN – The town’s Technical Review Committee met Tuesday to discuss whether or not zoning applications fit into Lincoln’s comprehensive plan.

A zoning application from Sharon, William and Amanda Almeida was submitted to convert 365 Great Road from an office space to an appointment-only dog grooming business. Prior to being an office space, 365 Great Road was home to many businesses over the years, including Country Store and Deli.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.