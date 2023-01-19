LINCOLN – The town’s Technical Review Committee met Tuesday to discuss whether or not zoning applications fit into Lincoln’s comprehensive plan.
A zoning application from Sharon, William and Amanda Almeida was submitted to convert 365 Great Road from an office space to an appointment-only dog grooming business. Prior to being an office space, 365 Great Road was home to many businesses over the years, including Country Store and Deli.
There were several concerns with the proposal, including limited parking and stated inconsistency with Lincoln’s future land use map.
The building itself covers about 350 square feet, and shares the same lot as a home, but the home and 365 Great Road would have two different, unaffiliated owners. This would mean if the proposal was approved, the entire lot of land could, in theory, be converted into a dog grooming business, though officials said that is unlikely.
The parking for the proposed dog grooming salon would only be able to fit two cars, including the vehicle of the groomer. Despite technically being legal (one parking spot is required for every 200 square feet), some members of the TRC said they were worried about the ease and safety of parking.
A rebuttal to that point was that parking probably won’t be an issue, as customers would only be parked for a few minutes at a time to pick up and drop off their dogs, and given the size of the interior of the building, only a small number of dogs could be groomed at one time.
The deli use was presumably more of a high-traffic business than an appointment-only groomer, and even then parking was not thought to be an issue, said those at Tuesday’s meeting.
Another point of contention among the TRC was whether or not putting a business at 365 Great Road would fit into the comprehensive plan.
“Zoning ultimately wants you to get less intense and conform,” said board member Russell Hervieux. By going from an office space to a dog grooming business, this area would, theoretically, become more “intense.”
Rejecting the application would lead to questions about what the building could be used for, said board members. Detached accessory dwelling units are not permitted by the town, and any business would seem to be considered incompatible with the space.
The argument was made that if this building has always been a business, why is it just now becoming a problem.
Ultimately the TRC decided to offer a positive recommendation to the Planning Board on a 5-1 vote, under the assumption that officials will do their due diligence before granting approval.
