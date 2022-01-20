CUMBERLAND – Ten new trees should soon be planted on resident properties in the Valley Falls area as part of the Rhode Island Tree Council’s Neighborhood Tree Planting Program in partnership with the town of Cumberland.
Director of Planning and Community Development Jonathan Stevens said, leading into a Conservation Commission meeting planned for tonight, Jan. 20, that the town was in the final stages of completing an agreement with the Tree Council on acquiring and planting the trees.
Officials are looking at an inventory of about 50 private lots in the area where Tree Equity Score Analyzer scores from the American Forests program are especially low.
Conservation Commission member George Gettinger has been working closely with the R.I. Tree Council on the plan, which will include direct mail to most, if not all, prospective property owners.
If more than 10 requests for trees come in, the town will use the standard of the TESA score to determine where the trees will go.
This would be the first installment of what is hopefully an annual program as the town moves on plans to restore the tree cover in parts of town that currently have poor scores on shade.
Cumberland is a pilot community for the TESA program, which is used to identify areas where a lack of tree cover has created inequity in a community.
Adequate trees are credited with numerous benefits, including reducing temperatures, creating a healthier environment, and increasing property values, among others.
Stevens said the trees to be planted on the town’s dime will be quality species. The Tree Council will work with Dig Safe and property owners to make sure they’re installed safely, and property owners must pledge to water and care for the new trees to keep them healthy.
The Planning and Community Development Department is now staffing Conservation Commission meetings in working to develop an urban forestry strategy.
Other urban forestry initiatives on the agenda for the Jan. 20 meeting include a U.S. Forest Service grant application, Resilient Rhody R.I. Infrastructure Bank grants, the removal of invasive trees at Heritage Park, and a tree warden and street tree budget.
