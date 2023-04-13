CUMBERLAND – From Cumberland’s coming new schools to its recently constructed roundabouts, new trees will beautify the local landscape and present a better welcome to town, say officials.
A pair of grant-funded tree-planting projects are running in parallel, according to Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens.
The Town Council has approved a contract of $157,000 with Stillwater Construction, funded through a $250,000 Municipal Resiliency Grant from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, to plant trees in public spaces across town, including some 200 sites in Valley Falls and Berkeley, at Garvin School, and around the I-295 roundabouts on Diamond Hill Road.
The new and improved Broad Street will also see 16 new trees as part of efforts to add greenery and enhance quality of life and the environment.
Stevens explained to the council that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation planted a partial buffer of trees, but these new ones will “fortify” what’s there by filling in gaps and create a better barrier between traffic and nearby residents.
The further intent is to enhance the town’s gateways from the highway system, said Stevens, and there are also environmental and aesthetic benefits. Visitors to Cumberland will see more green, he said.
Councilor Tim Magill had asked about the location of trees, citing a concern about obstructed views if they’re in the middle of roundabouts or too close to the road, but Stevens said that won’t be an issue. This is part of RIDOT’s adopt-a-spot program, he said.
The original tree buffer at the roundabouts represented a higher volume of trees than were originally in RIDOT plans, and came after a push from nearby residents to restore at least some of the thick buffer they once enjoyed between their homes and the roadway.
Groundworks Rhode Island is also running a parallel effort using a forestry grant to plant hundreds of trees on private properties, said Stevens.
School officials last week also discussed the importance of partnering with the town to beautify the front-facing parts of properties. Even as they remove old and unattractive trees as part of school upgrades, said school board member Mark Fiorillo, it will be important to add new ones to make sure the overall appearance matches the overall investment in facilities.
The vote to approve Mutter moving forward on the tree contract with Stillwater Construction was approved 6-1, with Councilor Peter Bradley opposed.
(3) comments
How's about McKee's big brother, the Town's Most Irresponsible Developer be made to restore all of the trees he has stripped away, along with fixing other problems/issues he has caused over the years, especially Hidden Meadows!!!!
exactly
That's great news . now maybe when they are finished planting the trees in Valley Falls The can finally pave Broad Street and High street. Broad has been under construction for 3 years now time to wrap it up don't you think? High Street is a mess because of all the digging for gas line replacement. Not sure how much more my car can take?
