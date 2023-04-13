More trees
The addition of more trees at the Cumberland roundabouts will create a better buffer between the roadway and nearby homes.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – From Cumberland’s coming new schools to its recently constructed roundabouts, new trees will beautify the local landscape and present a better welcome to town, say officials.

A pair of grant-funded tree-planting projects are running in parallel, according to Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens.

(3) comments

AlfaRacer98
AlfaRacer98

How's about McKee's big brother, the Town's Most Irresponsible Developer be made to restore all of the trees he has stripped away, along with fixing other problems/issues he has caused over the years, especially Hidden Meadows!!!!

RedWave
RedWave

exactly

chief
chief

That's great news . now maybe when they are finished planting the trees in Valley Falls The can finally pave Broad Street and High street. Broad has been under construction for 3 years now time to wrap it up don't you think? High Street is a mess because of all the digging for gas line replacement. Not sure how much more my car can take?

