CUMBERLAND – A year after town officials found multiple violations in response to complaints about tree-clearing off Curran Road, trees continue to come down, according to residents in the area.
Developer John Brady insists that neighbors have no say over what he does with his own property, nor should they, and he claims he’s continuing work to prepare for development of a future farm here.
The property at the center of the controversy is the one once tabbed for what would have been one of Cumberland’s largest single-family developments, the Gold Rush Estates.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said officials have visited the area to talk to neighbors on multiple occasions. He confirmed that trees continue to come down, and that they’re being left in place once toppled.
The work, according to neighbors, has now been ongoing for about 18 months.
Stevens said he came across a very sad situation during his last visit, a woman who was distraught about some four acres of trees being cut next door to her, and who had also just lost her husband.
Stevens said the entire situation remains “a gray area,” despite the fact that some citations were previously sent to Brady, and it remains very difficult to enforce. He said he knows a letter was sent to Brady asking him for a firm clearing plan, and that Brady was found to be doing clearing on public works land in neighboring North Attleboro, Mass.
He said that to the best of his knowledge, Brady did not obtain a land clearing permit, though he’s less sure of a Department of Environmental Management permit.
“Again, this is a gray area and it would be the state’s call,” he said.
Brady this week reasserted his right to cut trees on his own property, saying he remains committed to the idea of creating a farm here that will produce food during a difficult future where there will be a great need for people to grow their own.
He said it is clear what his intentions are for this property zoned for agricultural use, and he remains stunned that other people, many of whom have trespassed on his property for their own purposes such as hiking, feel they have the right to say what should happen here.
Brady was noncommittal on when the property might be ready for farming, saying “it’s in God’s hands.” If the government isn’t going to let him build on his property, he said, what choice does he have but to go in a new direction?
Told that people are questioning his claim of a future farm, in part due to the slow pace of the work, Brady said again that he doesn’t care what people think. He said he grew up around farming, and has every intention of using that experience here. If people want to help him in his one-man effort to prepare the property, he said, they’re welcome to do so. Asked why trees aren’t being removed from the property once toppled, the developer said he’s taking “baby steps,” and can only do one thing at a time as one man with a chainsaw.
Asked last April what type of farm he was planning, Brady said he was “thinking of maybe animals and food,” and that with the direction food supplies are heading, such farms will be needed soon enough.
Brady repeated this week that the trees he’s clearing are generally not of great quality, and that they grew up over time on what was originally Carpenter Farm when he was a child.
Asked a year ago whether he still planned to develop houses here eventually, as was once proposed, Brady said he was “waiting on the elections for the scumbags in power right now to get out.” He has repeatedly said that he needs to make money off his land in some way to be able to pay the increasing taxes on it.
He accused officials of trying to take private land through a process called inverse condemnation, where they wouldn’t give him what the property was worth, but didn’t provide evidence for that assertion, and said last year that Cumberland officials in particular are trying to take property to move away from single-family housing to affordable housing.
Stevens said last year that the estimated area of clearing was about 4.4 acres on two lots, one a landlocked lot owned by John and Marcia Brady and the other by the Irene O’Malley Trust, which is owned by Brady and his two sisters. The second lot is one that was part of the proposed 60-home Gold Rush Estates subdivision in the Bear Hill area that was tied up in litigation for more than 20 years.
The development achieved preliminary plan designation by an order of Superior Court only to have the trust fail to complete its final plan submission within the allotted time requirement, said Stevens. In March of 2021, the Cumberland Planning Board voted unanimously to deny the trust an extension.
The Breeze reported in July of 2021 that the Rhode Island Supreme Court had affirmed a lower court ruling denying Terrapin Development and developer Jim McKee’s appeal of a decision denying his claim for a purchase and sale agreement on the property, ruling in favor of Brady and his family.
In July 2011, The Breeze reported that Brady, owner of 88 acres of Bear Hill, was nearing final approvals on a development named in honor of the mini gold rush that hit Bear Hill in May 1904.
Asked back then when he expected work on his project to get started, Brady said it wouldn’t be happening soon due to the condition of the economy at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.