LINCOLN – North Smithfield resident Noelle Tremblay has been named valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at the William M. Davies Jr. Career & Technical Institute.
She’s joined at the top of this year’s graduating class by Pawtucket resident Leyla Olivo.
Tremblay earned a cumulative grade-point average of 4.25. Olivo ended with a cumulative GPA of 4.18.
Both students maintained high honors throughout their high school careers and earned spots in the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Rhode Island Honor Society.
At Senior Awards Night this week, Olivo received the $500 Norman Eichner Memorial Scholarship. Tremblay received a $1,000 Davies Teacher Association Scholarship, and an Outstanding Achievement Award in graphic arts.
Tremblay said her siblings were very athletic, but she never found her niche there. Instead, she excelled academically.
“I tried my best and it worked out for me,” she said of her final rank, adding that it became a goal of hers to rank among the top of her class after sophomore year.
Likewise, Olivo said she tried her best to rank up from seventh at the end of sophomore year.
They said their parents were very supportive, and that most of the pressure to succeed came from within.
“I was honestly driven mainly by the fear of failing or not doing well,” Olivo said.
“Like Leyla,” Olivo said, “I always got my work done so I wouldn’t feel anxious about it.”
Tremblay agreed. “If I didn’t do it, I’d have that anxiety.”
In her spare time, Tremblay enjoys working on commissioned paintings. Olivo said she spends a lot of her time outside of school with her church community in North Kingstown.
In the fall, Tremblay will attend the University of Denver. She’s currently undeclared.
Olivo will attend the Community College of Rhode Island. She’s considering a career in physical therapy, but is open to exploring different opportunities.
Asked to impart some advice to their younger peers, Tremblay said she’d encourage them to take care of themselves, and know that their worth is not defined by their grades. Olivo would encourage them to find what brings them genuine joy, and to lean into that.
