NORTH PROVIDENCE – Tri-County Community Action Agency SPC Regional Prevention Coalition is joining forces with the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, and Rhode Island Patient Information Network to offer a series of six-week virtual workshops that address chronic pain self-management, caregiver tools and strategies for healthy living.
• Chronic Pain Self-Management (55+) – March 8, 9:30-11 a.m. Learn tools for easing pain, fatigue, stress, sleep problems and nutrition tips.
• Powerful tools for Caregivers (18+) – Two offerings March 16, 6-7:30 p.m., March 17, 9-10:30 a.m. Helps caregivers balance between caring for others and caring for themselves.
• Tools for healthy living through chronic disease (55+) – March 2, 8:30-11 a.m.
Learn techniques for communicating effectively, managing symptoms, medications, stress, diet and exercise.
For a more detailed description of the workshops, visit spcprevention.org/events
To register, visit tinyurl.com/ripin2022.
